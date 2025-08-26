Nebraska Announces Pregame Festivities for Husker Home Games: Free Concert, Activities
The game-day around Memorial Stadium is about to get a little more festive.
Nebraska announced the Cornhusker Kickoff presented by Bud Light as a new pregame destination for Husker home games. The festivities will take place will take place inside the Hawks Championship Center, just outside the Memorial Stadium gates.
Best of all, the weekly event is free for Husker fans.
The festivities will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food and beverage, Husker merchandise, and appearances and autographs from current and former student-athletes and coaches.
“We are excited to relaunch a new and improved pregame area for Husker fans of all ages,” said Brandon Meier, Senior Associate AD. “The Hawks Championship Center is the perfect indoor venue that is just steps away from Memorial Stadium.”
Country artists Maddie & Tae will headline the first-ever Cornhusker Kickoff prior to the Akron game. According to an NU spokesperson, the performing artists will change each week.
Fans will enter the Cornhusker Kickoff at the main doors of the Hawks Center on the Southwest corner of the building and near Gate 14 of Memorial Stadium.
Addition Cornhusker Kickoff Details
- Nebraska hosted a similar Husker Nation Pavillion event until 2019 when the construction of the Osborne Legacy Complex replaced the former outdoor track facility.
- The Maddie and Tae performance will begin shortly after the football team arrives for the Legacy Walk at the Osborne Legacy Complex. The CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominee has toured with country music’s biggest names including. Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley. They recently wrapped their headlining Love & Light Tour in Spring 2025.
- Approximately 22,000 square feet of armored decking was purchased to cover 1/3 of the Hawks turf for food and beverage consumption.
- HuskerVision will provide fans in attendance live coverage of the Husker Legacy walk on the LED screens inside Hawks Championship Center in addition to the coverage of other live games.
- The Husker Spirit Squad, Herbie and Lil Red will make special appearances throughout the event
- Kids activities will feature an abbreviated combine with a timed 40-yard dash and vertical jump as well as other family friendly activities including inflatables, face painters, balloon artists and a variety of kids games/competitions.
- In addition to selling alcohol, Aramark will provide a variety of food options for purchase.
- Bud Light is the title sponsor of the event and will provide the new Husker Branded Bud Light 12 oz cans for $5 at the kickoff event.
- Husker merchandise will be available on the southeast end of Hawks Championship Center inside the world’s largest (40L x 40W x 20H) Memorial Stadium inflatable.
- Husker Athletic Partners will host their pregame sponsor tailgate inside of Hawks Championship Center alongside the other events.
- All Memorial Stadium security policies, including the Clear Bag Policy, will be followed for the Cornhusker Kickoff event including passing through security scanning upon entry.
- A game ticket is not required for entry to the Cornhusker Kickoff.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.