Nebraska Center Justin Evans Earns Prestigious Honor From Teammates

Beyond an effective quarterback, running backs and receivers, football offenses — Nebraska’s included — need a quality offensive line to make the motor purr.

Nebraska’s offensive line dominated much of the offseason talk. Improvements were needed. Money was invested.

Leadership of the new offensive line falls on the broad shoulders of center Justin Evans. Centers tend to be O-line leaders, but Evans’ leadership comes from his personality and many other intangibles. He was one of three Huskers who went to Big Ten Media Days in Chicago this summer.

He was voted by his teammates to wear the Huskers’ famous single-digit jersey. And even though he can’t wear it because of college football rules, the vote shows in what esteem Evans is held.

Talking about leadership only goes so far. A tangible act of the single-digit jersey is slam-dunk proof of Evans’ value to the Huskers.

“It just shows how much my teammates respect me and I have so much respect for my teammates,” Evans said at a press conference Tuesday.

“For them to even know that I can’t wear a single digit and for them to vote me just means everything to me. And I’ll do anything for this team.

“And I know it’s just I love my team. So it shows that they just trust me and anything to lead this team.”

Justin Evans talks about leadership

Evans is a 6-foot-2, 315-pounder from East Orange, N.J., who is in his final year of eligibility. He started all 13 games at center in 2025. He is expected to be a high draft pick in 2027.

Evans recognizes his own growth as a leader. Earning the single-digit vote was a great tribute for a player on whom the Huskers are counting on greatly.

“I’ve grown so much just understanding my team and who I’m playing with and getting to know them on a another level,” Evans said.

“It’s the first important step of leadership is just knowing who you’re playing for and knowing who they are playing for and that brings us together as a team.”

New offensive line coach Geep Wade understands leadership and how important for his charges to take charge. He works closely with Evans.

“Even now he’s still pushing me to be the vocal guy on the team and just encouraging guys on and off the field, more so on the field, just keeping guys going, you know, when we may get into those lulls in the game and just keeping a voice, a positive voice for the guys in the room,” Evans said.

Changes on offensive line

Throughout the spring and early summer, the offensive line starters were believed to be set. That changed Monday when Nebraska released its first depth chart for 2026.

Nebraska's Gunnar Gottula is the listed starter at right tackle going into the season. | Nebraska Athletics

The most notable change? Gunnar Gottula is the starter at right tackle with South Carolina transfer Tree Babalade — the expected starter — now below Gottula.

Gottula has been making strides throughout the summer and this starting nod shows that.

“Gunnar has been, from when he first got here to now, has been another great leader,” Evans said. “He’s somebody who I look up to in the room. He helps me out a lot and he’s very smart as well.

“So if I have any questions, I’m going to Gunnar asking him like, ‘Hey, like what do you think I should do here?’

“And I have nothing but respect for him. Being a hometown kid, all he wants to do is play football here. So I’m really proud of his progress that he has shown throughout this offseason.”

O-line eager to face Ohio

The new offensive line will get its first test Saturday against Ohio at Memorial Stadium.

“Going into our first game this week, we’ve built a pretty cohesive unit, playing as one with guys coming in from different conferences and played for different coaches,” Evans said.

“They’ve came in and embraced the process with us and it’s been a great long couple of months getting to know those guys and just helping them understand the process of how we do things here at Nebraska.”

Clicking with Rhule

Evans said he has a good relationship with head coach Matt Rhule. They have a connection.

“Me and Coach Rhule, I mean us East Coast guys are always going to stick together no matter what,” Evans said with a smile.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and center Justin Evans, both East Coast guys, have developed a relationship that goes beyond the field. | Kaleb Henry

“I have so much respect for Coach Rhule and how intentional he is with the game and how he wants the players to understand the game. Not just play football, but understand the situations on why we do things or how he wants to put us in better positions of success and he’s always going to put the team’s best interest first.”

Evans said he also has clicked with quarterback Anthony Colandrea.

“Our relationship has grown a lot too, you know, from him first getting here to now,” Evans said.

“That’s probably one of my closest friends on the team, and he pushes me to be better, and I’m going to push him to be better. It’s a two-way street with us, and I’m excited to see him go out there and ball.”

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