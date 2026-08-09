Analyzing Strengths, Weaknesses in Nebraska’s Offensive Position Groups

First of two parts



When you look at Nebraska football’s offensive position groups, there are areas of expected strength, some question marks, some areas of concern.



This is not unique to Nebraska. This is especially not unique to programs that were 7-6 the past two seasons. Most programs go into summer camp unsure about something, often more than one something.

Before last season, eventual national champion Indiana was unsure what it had in transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who arrived in Bloomington after two years at Cal. Mendoza and the Hoosiers, of course, took college football by storm, going 16-0, and he won the Heisman Trophy.

Pro Football Focus said about Mendoza going into the 2025 season: “[Kurtis] Rourke was one of the top quarterbacks in the country last season, and he earned a 90.2 passing grade that ranked fourth in the FBS behind only Jaxson Dart, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. While Mendoza is generating NFL draft buzz, he’ll need to improve his decision-making after recording more turnover-worthy plays (17) than big-time throws (12) in 2024.”

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea tossed 29 interceptions in 33 games before he arrived in Lincoln. | Quarterback Anthony Colandrea during the Nebraska football spring game on March 28, 2026.

Hmmm, Mendoza sounded like a quarterback prone to making risky decisions — one of the knocks on Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea, who has thrown 29 interceptions in 33 games.



You just never know.



Nebraska, like most teams, doesn’t know about 2026.

Looking at the Huskers’ offensive groups

When we analyzed the Huskers’ offense, here’s what we concluded — accepting the fact that it is early-August, injuries, unexpected breakout stars, whatnot …

First, you could say Nebraska’s chances for a strong or dominating offensive season in 2026 is a coin toss. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, said in an interview Thursday he was happy with his offense after the first two days of camp. That’s especially high praise from a profession not prone to hyperbole.

In 2025, Nebraska had the 80th-ranked offense in the nation with a 370.5 yards per game average. The Huskers ranked 58th in points scored at 28.7 — numbers that were somewhat skewed because they scored 68 against Akron and 59 against Houston Christian.

You can paint a scenario where the transfer quarterback turns out to be just OK, maybe a little reckless, and not the kind of star the Huskers desperately need.

Or, you can follow football conventional wisdom and conclude that with a rebuilt and powerful line, the offense will be just fine. The line will give the quarterback time to throw, or scramble, and open holes that even inexperienced running backs can blow through.

The truth often is somewhere in between. It’s in the margins where football seasons are made or squandered. A play here, a play there, maybe a turnover. That big stop on defense.

We know Matt Rhule doesn’t want to talk about the Huskers’ difficult schedule, but it’s unavoidable, maybe not in their week-to-week focus, but as an overview.

Quarterbacks

UNLV transfer Colandrea leads the Huskers with TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin in reserve. Lateef and Kaelin have Power 4 experience, a potentially huge factor if they’re called upon.

Lateef started four games in 2025 after Dylan Raiola went down with a broken fibula. Kaelin had limited action (30-of-52 passes) in his one season at Virginia. The biggest question mark: How well will Colandrea perform against improved competition in the Big Ten? He played in the Mountain West last season, when he was the conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Running backs

This could be a trouble spot, trying to replace Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson, now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Huskers’ inexperience could be telling.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson takes handoff from quarterback TJ Lateef last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The returning back with the most 2025 yards is Mekhi Nelson with 147 yards on 27 carries. Johnson gained 1,451 yards and didn’t play in the Las Vegas Bowl. Huge shoes to fill.

Offensive line

There is an area that needs improvement from 2025. Pass protection was lacking — hindered by Raiola’s lack of mobility and his habit of holding onto the ball too long. But run-blocking opened holes for Johnson. There are three transfers expected to start — left guard Paul Mubenga (LSU) right guard Brendan Black (Iowa State), and right tackle Tree Babalade (South Carolina). High hopes for the Huskers here.

This line will be anchored by center Justin Evans, who was just named to the Rimington Award watch list. This is an area of potential strength for the Huskers.



These guys could be the fuel that powers the Nebraska offense.





Coming Monday: Nebraska’s biggest offensive concern … and why.

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