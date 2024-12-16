Nebraska-Cincinnati Officially Moving to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
Nebraska football's 2025 season opener just got a little closer.
The Huskers were originally slated to take on Cincinnati at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. That game has now been moved more than 400 miles closer to Kansas City.
Nebraska and Cincinnati will open 2025 at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 28. The kickoff time and television network will be determined during the Big 12’s television selection process in the spring.
Nebraska Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said the move of the game to Kansas City is a perfect fit for the Huskers’ season opener.
“We are pleased to partner with the University of Cincinnati and the Kansas City Chiefs to bring our 2025 season-opening matchup to Arrowhead Stadium,” Dannen said. “Since arriving at Nebraska, one constant message I have heard from our fans is they miss having road football games that are within driving distance. This game offers an excellent opportunity for our great fan base to make a short trip to watch the Huskers open the season and enjoy Labor Day weekend in Kansas City.”
Tickets for the Nebraska-Cincinnati contest will go on sale this week. All tickets will be sold online at www.chiefs.com/tickets/ and www.ticketmaster.com. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
Nebraska and Cincinnati season ticket holders will receive the first opportunity to buy tickets, beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. CST. A public on-sale for tickets will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST.
Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, hosted several college games in 2024. The Kansas Jayhawks, who are continuing construction in Lawrence on the football stadium and surrounding area, played multiple "home" games in Kansas City.
The Huskers have played at Arrowhead twice, beating Oklahoma State during the 1998 regular season and losing to Oklahoma in the 2006 Big 12 championship game.
One other change in the scheduled matchups between Nebraska and Cincinnati involves the future game at Memorial Stadium. The teams will now meet in Lincoln on Sept. 10, 2033, after previously being scheduled to play during the 2032 season.
