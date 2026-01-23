Nebraska 5-Star Offensive Line Target Gets Home Visit from Geep Wade

Despite other Nebraska prospects in the 2027 class making headlines earlier this week, the Huskers are quickly making inroads with a top offensive line recruit within the same cycle.

For the Huskers' next recruiting class, they're off to a hot start, which sees them currently ranked as the No. 5 overall class in the sport. However, that won't stop them from using the offseason to build relationships with top targets spanning both coasts.

One of this staff's most recent in-home visits was done by offensive line coach Geep Wade, who traveled to Lake Charles, Louisiana, to check in on Albert Simien of Sam Houston. With that in mind, here's the latest on one of the most promising will-be seniors in all of high school football.

Thank you for the visit @GeepWade me and my family had a great time together with you. @HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/GTXEI49Lwp — Albert S. (@Albert_Simien33) January 22, 2026

Simien is listed as an industry five-star recruit according to nearly every recruiting service available. For convenience, we will be using Rivals, which lists the 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive line prospect as the No. 7 overall recruit and top player at his position.

Knowing that tells you nearly everything you need to know about the type of player Power Conference football staffs across the country think he can become. And of course, that makes the job of Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley, in terms of Simien's recruitment, even more daunting.

For now, it appears the Huskers will be battling the likes of Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, and more. But it doesn't mean they're out of the fight. What is going for Nebraska is that they were one of the first Power Four programs to extend a scholarship offer to the young man and have since seen him take an unofficial visit to campus in the past.

Since Wade and Teasley were hired to join Matt Rhule's staff, they've wasted little time building relationships with top players available across the transfer portal and high school ranks. At the beginning of the offseason, the coaching staff secured the signings of three transfer portal offensive linemen who will look to make an immediate impact in 2026. However, once the date for transfer portal entries closed on January 16, they quickly transitioned to preparing for recruiting the 2027 class and beyond.

Though it is hard to keep up with all the recruiting news that has been happening over the past week, it is fair to say both Wade and Teasley have firmly put their boots on the ground across the country. Doing so allows the momentum that has already been built continue to be carried over to the crucial months that are ahead. For Nebraska to continue to elevate its program under the current staff, they've made it apparent that high school recruiting is how it will be done.

As of late, nearly every member of the Huskers staff has been seen seemingly touring the country to spend time with recruits, and if early feedback is any indication, they're finding relative success. However, they'll need to continue doing so until December of 2026 before the full effort truly pays off.

Had a great time getting to talk with @GeepWade! Excited to get back down to Lincoln for Junior Day. pic.twitter.com/PvQ7WQlh3V — Matt Erickson (@MattErickson__) January 15, 2026

Within the class already, the Huskers have secured six verbal pledges to date. The early success has earned them a top 5 ranking across multiple sites. Headlined by fringe five-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor, four of the six current commitments come from the offensive side of the ball.

Along the offensive line, Nebraska has secured a commitment from three-star offensive tackle prospect Matt Erickson, who is slated to finish his senior season playing for Millard North (NE). Before the rankings are readjusted, as both Taylor and wide receiver prospect Tay Elis have recently announced decisions to transfer to an in-state high school, Erickson was listed as the No. 2 player in the state of Nebraska.

That doesn't necessarily mean his ranking would move, but at this time, he does still appear to be among the top five in-state recruits heading into next fall. Regardless, the potential pairing of Erickson and Simien would be a great start to Wade and Teasley's first high school recruiting class while coaching for the Big Red.

If Simien were to join the class, he would quickly become the most coveted player to date. Though Nebraska is no stranger to securing players at the top of their position groups, the Louisiana native would come in as the highest-ranked overall recruit.

While players like Taylor (No. 4 quarterback) and Tory Pittman III (No. 2 safety) have already given the Huskers a huge boost, adding a player along the offensive line with Simien's profile would undoubtedly become one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent Nebraska memory.

Though his recruitment is likely to come down to the last minute, for now, Wade, Teasley, and the Huskers seem to be in the mix. At this point, that is all you can ask for; now it will likely come down to whether Nebraska can secure an official visit with the five-star over the coming months.

