Nebraska Cornerback Andrew Marshall has Inside Scoop on New Defensive Coordinator

Nebraska cornerback Andrew Marshall has the intelligence on new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich.

Marshall played at Idaho in 2023 as a freshman under Rob Aurich, who was hired by Nebraska this week.

“I love his scheme. I love his coaching style. Great guy to be around, funny guy. Ready to get to work,” Marshall said in a news conference about Aurich, who Nebraska hired away from San Diego State to replace John Butler as defensive coordinator.

“He just puts guys in positions to make plays. He trusts his players. On the field you’re going to see that, in the play-calling, and just how aggressive he is on the field.”

Aurich is getting a heckuva player in Marshall, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior from Eastvale, Calif., who earned praise all season from coach Matt Rhule and teammates. Marshall said Aurich helped recruit him to Idaho out of high school.

Rhule talked to Marshall about Aurich during the interviewing process.

“I think it’s an honor and a big deal for me, the head coach coming to me and asking me my opinion on what we should do as far as our defensive coordinator,” Marshall said.

“I think it’s big and it shows the trust he has in me.”

And when Aurich landed the job, Marshall had plenty to tell his teammates.

“When my coach spoke to me about him becoming a potential option to be a defensive coordinator, and then he told me [Aurich got the job], I relayed the information to the guys,” Marshall said. “I told them, he’s a great coach. Y’all going to love his coaching scheme, his coaching style. If I love him, y’all going to love him.”

Solid secondary

Marshall is part of a secondary that helped the Huskers rank second in the nation in passing defense. The Huskers allowed an average of 141.1 yards per game. Opponents only had seven touchdowns passes.

Marshall had 41 tackles, two passes defended and had one interception in 2025.

Aurich has a solid foundation to improve the Huskers’ defense, which ranked 94th against the run (171.2 yards per game). Stopping the run should be a priority in 2026.

“He’s rambunctious. You really got to listen to what he says,” Marshall said about Aurich. “He’s wild, you know, funny guy.

“He loves the game of football and you see it. He’s very passionate.”

Bowl preparation

Marshall and the 7-5 Huskers are busy preparing for 10-2 Utah, their opponent in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Marshall was asked about playing alongside fellow Californian Ceyair Wright.

“It’s been like that the whole season [learning from Wright],” Marshall said. “Seeing him in that role, just talking to him about certain things. It’s been an ongoing thing.

“He’s been very helpful with me. Just how he views things, how he feels about things and his opinion on everything has been very helpful.”

Penn State and Iowa losses

Marshall was asked what happened to the Huskers’ defense in the lopsided losses to Penn State (37-10) and Iowa (40-16) to close the regular season.

“Simply put, I felt like the physicality was just the major factor of those last two games,” Marshall said. “I felt like, just being honest, we weren’t as physical as we should have been … to come in on those two games and compete.”

Next up: Utah

The Utes and their second-ranked rushing offense will present an enormous challenge.

“They like to run the ball,” Marshall said. “That’s something we got to focus on. Their quarterbacks that they used, they like to run so that you know they’re going to run the ball. Everybody knows that. We know that.

“That’s just the main focus on these next couple of practices. Just focus on the run and physicality.”

Associate head coach/interim defensive coordinator Phil Snow has taken over Nebraska’s defensive duties after Butler was fired.

“He’s funny guy, too,” Marshall said about Snow. “Usually, he’s in the background coaching up. He’ll give you a little input here and there.

“But now, he’s all hands on and he’s a great guy. He’s going to tell you the truth, exactly what you need to hear and he’s not going to sugarcoat it, which I feel like that’s what players need. We need the truth. I feel like he’s going to put us in the best position to go out there and compete at a high level.”

This season was Marshall’s first in the Big Ten after two seasons at FCS Idaho.

“I feel like I’ve had a good season, a solid season,” Marshall said. “I felt like personally I could play a lot better. I feel there are plays that I left out there that I could have made.

“Overall, I feel like the transition from FCS to the Big Ten for my first year, I feel like I played well. Just building on top of that, just now, you’re going from competing to dominating. So that’s what’s next for me.”

