Nebraska Defensive Back DeShon Singleton Breaks Down Defensive Progress, Team Culture

"We're not where we want to be, but we're getting there." That was the message from Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton, who spoke candidly about the defense’s progress, its growing pains, and the culture shift driving accountability. From tackling fundamentals to communication breakdowns, Singleton’s media availability offered a revealing look at where the unit stands, and where it’s headed.

Nebraska safety DeShon Singleton didn’t hold back in his latest media availability. With the defense under the microscope after a mixed start to the season, Singleton offered a candid assessment of where things stand and where they need to go.

From missed assignments to flashes of dominance, his comments painted a picture of a unit still finding its identity but committed to growth. More than just X’s and O’s, Singleton emphasized the culture shift underway in Lincoln. One built on accountability, communication, and a hunger to improve.

In his recent media availability, Singleton outlined several key themes shaping Nebraska’s defensive identity. The unit is zeroing in on fundamentals, tightening tackling angles, shoring up perimeter defense, and rallying to the football with greater urgency. Singleton acknowledged that fatigue has impacted sustained effort, pointing to conditioning as a critical area for growth.

Under Matt Rhule’s leadership, practice has taken on a more game-like intensity, especially in preparing for mobile quarterbacks and unconventional offensive looks. The secondary continues to show resilience and depth, with a strong “next-play mentality” and timely contributions from key players.

Singleton also highlighted the energy boost that comes from playing under the lights at Memorial Stadium, where the home crowd creates a uniquely electric atmosphere. Above all, he emphasized that opportunity is earned through a relentless work ethic and film study, a message that reinforces the culture shift underway in Lincoln.

Singleton’s media availability offered a layered look into Nebraska’s defensive mindset, spotlighting both immediate challenges and deeper cultural shifts. He was direct about the need to sharpen fundamentals, citing tackling angles, perimeter containment, and overall effort to the football as top priorities: "We need more effort to the football."

Singleton also acknowledged fatigue as a limiting factor for a young defense, emphasizing the importance of conditioning to maintain intensity across four quarters. Singleton stated, "Coach Rhule does a great job of bringing the game to practice."

As Nebraska’s defense continues to evolve, Singleton’s words offer more than just a snapshot; they reflect a program intent on building from the ground up. From technical corrections to cultural transformation, the message is clear: progress demands effort, resilience, and buy-in from every player.

Whether it’s embracing the grind in practice, trusting depth in the secondary, or feeding off the energy of Memorial Stadium, this unit is laying the foundation for something bigger. If Singleton’s tone is any indication, they’re not just chasing improvement; they’re owning it.

