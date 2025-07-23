DeShon Singleton Expects Exciting Year for Huskers’ Defense
Nebraska defensive back DeShon Singleton expects the Huskers to field a better defensive team in 2025 than the 2024 version. And a more exciting one.
Not that 2024 was so bad.
“Only thing that’s different is we’re just a little more aggressive on the defensive side,” Singleton, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior from Greensburg, La., told KOLN on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas.
“[New defensive coordinator] John [Butler] really preaches … that he wants the players to make the plays that come to them.
“I feel like it’s going to be a really exciting year for the Blackshirts and the fans. Just watch out for us.”
Nebraska’s defensive statistics
In 2024, the 7-6 Huskers ranked 18th in the nation in total defense, allowing 317.9 yards per game. In scoring defense, Nebraska was 17th, allowing 19.46 points per game.
Nebraska’s weakness was in passing yards allowed. The Huskers ranked 65th, allowing 216.7 yards per game. The Huskers’ rushing defense ranked eighth, allowing 101.2 yards per game.
In 2024, Singleton had a career-high 71 tackles. He also had one interception, four passes defended and three passes broken up.
“I think John, the great thing is he was in the system,” Rhule said about Butler at Big Ten Media Days.
“He knows what we’ve done, but he has so much knowledge from his team in the National Football League. He had the No. 1 secondary in Buffalo for five years.
“His ability now, it’s been an adjustment coming to college. You’re not just coaching pros now. You’re training guys. Training and teaching guys, he had a chance to do that as a position coach, and now as a coordinator.
“I think he’s done a wonderful job. He’s meticulous. He’s got some great guys there with him. He has [associate head coach] Phil Snow.
“A guy people don’t talk about enough is [linebackers coach] Rob Dvoracek. He’s been with us every stop. Rob is going to be a coordinator someday. He’s a special coach. He knows also the history of everything.”
Sticking with Huskers instead of turning pro
Singleton had a chance to leave Nebraska for the NFL Draft this spring. He chose to stay in Lincoln.
“I just had a point to prove,” Singleton told KOLN. “I felt like I left food on the table and I wanted to come back and be a winner.
“I trusted with what Rhule was preaching to us, I just wanted to be part of that — that rebuild, that winning culture again. I felt like I had a point to prove.”
Singleton said he motivated by Huskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson, who played last season when he could have gone into the 2024 draft.
Robinson was taken in the fourth round in 2025 by the world champion Philadelphia Eagles. He is expected to compete for serious playing time on the defense that was ranked No. 1 in the NFL in 2024.
“Ty really inspired me with what he did,” Singleton told KOLN. “I took that in a lot of thought. I’m just going to use that motivation, use that as a blueprint and take it one day at a time. Just focus on what I do every day.”
Back in April, Rhule said he encouraged Singleton to turn pro after last season.
“I think scouts really liked all his traits: size, length, speed, physicality,” Rhule said. “I see him now working to improve, continue to be a better blitzer, a better tackler.
“He’s taking advantage of the reps out there. I think he’s gonna be shot out of a cannon this year.”
Singleton started his college career at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He arrived at Nebraska in 2022. In 2023, he suffered a season-ending injury, but played all 13 games last season.
In the Singleton family
Singleton’s brother, DJ, is a redshirt wide receiver for Nebraska.
“I love my brother,” DeShon told KOLN. “He keeps me grounded. He keeps me motivated. He pushes me all the time.
“He tells me, ‘Hey, DeShon, that’s ugly. I don’t like that backpedal.’ He motivates me and pushes me every day, so I’m excited that he’s on the team and he’s going to help us this year.”
DeShon was one of four Nebraska players chosen to participate in Media Days. For good reason …
“I have so many guys I could have brought [to Media Days], but DeShon Singleton, Marques Buford, Henry Lutovsky, Dylan Raiola, just tremendous leaders, tremendous representatives of what we’re trying to get done,” Rhule said.
