Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Creates 'House Rhules' Podcast
Matt Rhule is ready to join a new type of competition - the podcasting world.
The Nebraska football coach shared a post on X Wednesday night from a new account called @houserhules, with the post stating that "All eyes on Coach Rhule's office tomorrow at 10 a.m. CST." The account is the home for a new podcast show hosted by Rhule, as the new show is set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 21.
Per the account's YouTube channel, "House Rhules" is a weekly podcast featuring Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule and co-host Anthony "the Cuz" Gargano. The two will be "talking all things sports, football, leadership, and life," and viewers are allowed "inside access to Nebraska football and the culture Coach Rhule is building in Lincoln."
The YouTube description adds that the pair will also discuss "bigger conversations about teamwork, leadership, authentic stories, and the lessons sports teach us." The podcast shares that there will be a "conversation" every week where "football, leadership, and life intersect."
The YouTube page has been active since Jul. 15, 2025, while the X account was created in Aug. 2025. Rhule's co-host, Anthony Gargano, is a Philadelphia sports talk radio host veteran. "The Anthony Gargano Show" is a PHLY Sports exclusive, as "The Cuz" regularly discusses Philadelphia sports, including the Eagles, Phillies, and 76ers.
The Nebraska football coach has been extremely popular with several podcast networks, show hosts, and other sports personalities during his tenure at Nebraska. Rhule has appeared on shows such as The Joel Klatt Show, The Triple Option, former Blackshirt Will Compton's "Bussin' With the Boys", and the Pat McAfee Show, among others.
Rhule has also taken hold of social media with viral backlash from the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum in July 2024 regarding Rhule's College Football Playoff comments, as well as recently discussing his thoughts during Big Ten Media Days on Nebraska football being a "bad job" prior to his arrival in the fall of 2022. The coach was also seen online taking recruitment visit photos on a bull inside the Nebraska training facility, and has recently taken to social media to provide updates to fans on the program with his walk-and-talks throughout the Osborne Legacy Complex.
The Nebraska coach has also discussed publicly his intentions to keep the Huskers in the forefront of moving forward ahead.
"We were always on the forefront, and when I got here, there was this real feeling of, 'Well, we can't do anything new, because this is how you do it in Nebraska. This is what won for us.' We were doing things in 2022, 2023, very similar to what we had done in 1995," Rhule said on The Triple Option podcast with Urban Meyer and Rob Stone in March. "As I talked to Coach Osborne, it wasn't about recreating the past. It was about getting back to that mindset of, 'Let's be on the forefront of technology, sports science, recruiting. Let's do things better than anybody else is doing them.'"
The first episode of "House Rhules" is set to release at 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Aug. 21. Nebraska football opens its 2025 season a week later in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium for an 8 p.m. CDT kickoff against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
