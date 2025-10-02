Nebraska Defensive Back Donovan Jones is ‘One of Those Guys That’s a Winner’
Huskers fans watched the plays unfold, in horror, as they happened. So did the Nebraska players and coaches. They all saw their grand hopes for a redemptive season damaged by three long Michigan touchdown runs.
“We all watch the film the next day and we all know what we need to work on,” said Huskers cornerback Donovan Jones, a redshirt freshman. “We just got to go put it on the grass. It’s what it comes down to.
“Our secondary … we still were part of all those big runs. We got to get them on the ground. It might not have worked out well upfront but we can’t let it be a touchdown. We got to get it on the ground. It’s all a team thing.”
While the Huskers defense held Michigan’s passing game in check, the Wolverines won, 30-27, dropping the Huskers to 3-1. Michigan gained 105 yards net passing.
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler watched more than the Michigan tape. He oversees the defense at practice, constantly evaluating, trying to figure out the best lineup for the Huskers.
He wants to get the best players on the field. Not rocket science, but effective. Butler knows what he has in Jones, who is from Omaha North High School.
Jones, who started two games this season, is expected to start again Saturday at Memorial Stadium against Michigan State as the Huskers come off their bye week.
“When we’re evaluating players at each position, we want big, fast, physical and tough and that’s what he is,” Butler said about Jones.
“He’s a 200-pound corner. He tackles like a linebacker. He’s got a processing element to him that he plays fast. He plays well in games.
“So you’re able to play a kid like that at corner for however many snaps he plays, and then at dime. He’s covering their best receiver in the slot.
“So I just think that when we’re evaluating the players we want to put on the field, coaches talked about find the winners and get them on the field.”
Jones vs. Michigan
Jones had six tackles against Michigan. His quality play has put him in position to have more of role for Nebraska’s defense.
“Well, we feel like we have two pretty good corners in Ceyair [Wright] and [Andrew] Marshall,” Butler said.
“So we think Donny is one of those guys that’s a winner, just like Marshall and Ceyair. I think they’re three of our better players on defense. So if you only have two positions, it’s your job as a coach to find a way to get that guy on the field.
“So we’re going to constantly be trying to figure out who those players are that play well in practice, [play] well week-to-week.
“The system is going to evolve and it’s going to be built around the players that are playing hard, that are playing physical, that are executing at a high level, that are doing it for their teammates.
“And thankfully I’m experienced enough that our system is going to be built around them.”
Nebraska’s strong defense
Nebraska ranks No. 1 in the country in passing yards allowed at 75.8 per game. The Huskers hold a notable advantage over Alabama, which is second nationally and has allowed 113.5 yards per game.
Nebraska ranks 14th nationally in total defense, allowing 249.2 yards per game.
“We’re just doing our jobs and we just got to keep doing it and not get our head high and stay humble and keep working,” Jones said about the Huskers’ success against the pass.
Success against the pass — and against a dual-threat quarterback — will need to be a focus against Michigan State. Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles, in his second season with Sparty, has completed 70-of-102 passes (68.6 percent) for 868 yards. He has nine touchdown passes and only one interception.
Chiles also averages 38.5 yards per game on the ground. He has scored two rushing touchdowns. He’s quick, mobile and agile. He throws well on the run and while under pressure. Sparty (3-1) lit up the scoreboard in a 45-31 loss at USC in Big Ten after dark game on Sept. 20, before enjoying a bye last week.
Chiles went to Michigan State after a year at Oregon State. He went to Michigan State when OSU coach Jonathan Smith was hired in East Lansing.
“It’s kinda like last week,” Jones said. “Nineteen [Michigan’s Bryce Underwood] was kinda mobile guy, too. This guy [Chiles] is, too. We just need to do our jobs. We all have things to do with a mobile quarterback. We all just can’t leave the box.
“Like a DB, you got to do your job and obviously, if you see the ball spurt out, which it did. That’s what I think [we] just need to work on. When it spurts out, getting him on the ground, and not allow a 50, 70 [-yard] touchdown. Get it down for 30, 40 yards.”
Jones ‘comfortable’ at corner
Jones has played in all four games. In 2024, he played in five games, including the Pinstripe Bowl.
“Since last year, when they moved me late in the season to corner, I got comfortable at it then,” Jones said.
“I don’t think it’s as much of a mental toll at safety, at corner. You just got to play your man. You get into a lot more one-on-one situations, and use that to win those.
“It’s been good [starting games]. Now I’m getting to start and playing the whole game, getting in shape for that. Knowing what I have to do. Not letting up because I made a good play earlier in the game. I have to keep doing it the whole game.”
Starting games has another and more personal meaning to Jones.
“It’s definitely fulfilling to me,” Jones said. “A dream since I was a kid and I just love seeing how my parents are proud, all my family’s proud and I just want to keep making them proud and keep showing out for Omaha and my team.”
