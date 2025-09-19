Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Nebraska’s biggest game of the 2025 season so far is set for this weekend. Big Ten rival Michigan is set to visit Memorial Stadium on Saturday in hopes of snapping the home team’s win streak.
The Cornhuskers have rattled off two blowout wins since narrowly edging out Cincinnati in their season opener and will now face a Wolverines squad that’s looking to stay competitive despite having already lost to Oklahoma.
Oddsmakers think this matchup could be a close one. Here’s what you should keep in mind ahead of kickoff as you decide how to bet on the contest.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Michigan: -2.5 (-112)
- Nebraska: +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Michigan: -135
- Nebraska: +114
Total: 46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Michigan vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Michigan Record: 3-1
- Nebraska Record: 3-0
Michigan vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Bryce Underwood: Michigan’s young quarterback suffered the first loss of his college career against Oklahoma in his second career start and responded the following week with a masterful performance. Underwood tallied 235 passing yards, a passing touchdown, 114 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns against Central Michigan. Nebraska’s defense is more stout, but all eyes will be on Underwood on Saturday to see if he can step up against a quality opponent on the road the second time around.
Nebraska
Dylan Raiola: Raiola has put up strong counting stats with efficiency in all three of the games he’s appeared in this season. He’s thrown for 829 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 76.6% of his passes this season. His first real test will come against Michigan, so whether he can maintain his stellar numbers against a ranked team remains to be seen.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
Michigan is 5-2 straight up in its all-time series against Nebraska and is currently riding a four-game winning streak since that dates back to the 2018 season. Both teams have entered new eras since then, but the Cornhuskers might have problems getting by one of the nation’s best defenses.
Nebraska was held scoreless in two quarters against Cincinnati’s lesser defense earlier this season and can’t afford to be that stagnant against Michigan. Oklahoma couldn’t score more than seven points in a quarter against the Wolverines. Even with home-field advantage.
This game could very well go down to the wire, but the visiting team’s defense will secure them a victory. Even if they hit a few snags on offense themselves.
PICK: Michigan moneyline (-135 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
