Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Set to Play Nationally Televised High School Game
Dayton Raiola will be on the bright lights before ever playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
2026 Nebraska football quarterback commit Dayton Raiola will make a national appearance on ESPN2 after the worldwide sports programming network announced its list of high school football broadcasts for the upcoming high school football season. No. 12 Buford (Ga.) will host No. 11 Milton (Ga.) on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN2.
Raiola and Buford will also make their first appearance inside of Buford's brand new 10,000 seat Phillip Beard Stadium. The $62 million stadium features a 3,500 square foot video scoreboard, 15 covered luxury suites, and two-story field house complete with a locker room. The stadium becomes one of the largest high school football stadiums in the entire southeast region of the country for one of the top high school football programs in the nation.
Raiola committed to Nebraska football during the 2024 season in September, becoming the Huskers' first commit of the 2026 cycle. He followed the steps of his older brother, Dylan, after the elder Raiola was the starter for Buford his senior season. Dylan committed to Nebraska late in the 2024 recruiting cycle, allowing the Huskers' starter the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job as a true freshman.
Raiola enters his second season leading the Buford High School Wolves after opening the 2024 season against Milton, dropping a 13-10 contest on the road. The Eagles are the defending Georgia High School Association 5A state champs after taking the 2023 7A title. Dayton finished his 2024 campaign with 1,953 passing yards and 19 touchdowns across 14 games, pushing Buford to a state semifinal finish.
The contest features two teams ranked in the top 12 nationally and includes many ESPN-Top 300 talent. Milford's roster includes tight end Grant Haviland, the No. 113-ranked junior in the Class of 2027. Buford features Raiola, a three-star recruit by ESPN, as well as Texas A&M defensive tackle commit Bryce Perry-Wright (No. 55) and Georgia athlete commit Tyriq Green (No. 175).
The 6-foot-2 quarterback is the son of former Husker All-American Dominic Raiola and the nephew of Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. Dayton has become a frequent visitor to Nebraska football events, including the Huskers' 28-10 September victory over Colorado in 2024, as well as the 2025 Husker Games and other recruitment opportunities.
Raiola earned an offer and commitment over in-state quarterback Jett Thomalla of Millard South. Thomalla made headlines earlier this summer after flipping his commitment from the Big 12's Iowa State to the SEC's Alabama. The 2026 four-star quarterback led the Patriots to a Class A championship in 2024 after passing for a state-record 3,664 yards with 47 touchdowns and three interceptions.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.