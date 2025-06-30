Tight End George Kittle Compliments Nebraska Football, Husker Alums on 49ers
George Kittle has every reason to not compliment Nebraska football. The former Iowa tight end even made it personal appearing on one of the most notable Nebraska alums' show to add an extra jab into the rivalry.
Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, appeared on former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton's "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast last week promoting his "Tight End U" camp for NFL and college tight ends to work on their craft in Nashville, Tenn. While appearing on the episode, Kittle laid out a prank for the former Blackshirt.
Kittle had his personal Iowa football helmet delivered to the Bussin' With the Boys studio to prank Compton, claiming he wanted to provide the linebacker with a "reverse Father's Day gift."
"Iowa is his daddy," Kittle said on the June 24 episode. Compton was originally left speechless before the tight end began a burst of compliments towards two former Nebraska football players.
"I have two Nebraska players on my team for the first time in a couple years," Kittle said. "Luke Gifford, love that guy."
Kittle added he "didn't really know rookies" but discussed undrafted free agent Isaiah Neyor as standing out among the class through the first round of off-season camps, calling the former Husker "tall, lanky... a good kid." The tight end added that Neyor is "a freak" adding the receiver stood out for his height and route running ability.
"I watched him. He was running a route and he got, like, nine and a half yards in two strides. I was like, 'Holy S__.' It was insane. We watched it like 10 times as a tight end room. We're like, 'How is he doing this?" Kittle said.
Compton followed up by asking Kittle if Neyor would have a chance to make the 49ers roster. The San Francisco captain added that "at the bare minimum" the former Husker receiver could expect to make the practice squad in his first year in the NFL. Compton, Kittle, and Compton's co-host Taylor Lewan then added that Neyor would likely fit well on a franchise's special teams. Kittle continued praising Neyor, adding that the receiver was not afraid to stoke the flames of the Heroes Game rivalry.
"You know how rookies are all shy? It is kind of towards the end of the OTAs, he just walked up to me, 'Hey... Go Big Red,'" Kittle said.
Kittle went on to discuss his thoughts on Iowa and Nebraska football's upcoming season, and spoke on coach Matt Rhule's tenure with the Cornhuskers. He added that Rhule "needed a couple of years to get his program installed" and that the Huskers are going to continue to get "better and better." Kittle then added what most college football and Nebraska fans have pondered for nearly two decades.
"Football is also better when Nebraska is good. It is," Kittle said.
Kittle added one more bit of praise for the Cornhuskers, stating that Nebraska football's Memorial Stadium was "one of his favorite stadiums" he has played in. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive tackle, said that the stadium is "a great spot" calling it "loud and obnoxious."
"It is like an NFL stadium in college," Kittle said of Memorial Stadium. "That's why I like it. It's tall. It's a great stadium."
Kittle was a part of the start of a long Iowa run of wins in the rivalry, earning the first win for the Hawkeyes in the border series since 1981 during the 2013 matchup when Nebraska fell to Iowa 38-17 in Lincoln. The Huskers would win a 37-34 overtime thriller in 2014, but would drop the next two to Kittle's Hawkeyes 28-20 in 2015 and 40-10 in 2016.
Kittle was efficient against the Cornhuskers in his Iowa career, catching only four passes for 42 yards and three touchdowns, with two coming in the 40-10 blowout loss for the Big Red. The Hawkeyes and Huskers will rekindle their rivalry on Black Friday in Lincoln, Neb. for an 11 a.m. CST kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
Hear more from Kittle, Compton, and Lewan on the latest 'Bussin' With the Boys' episode, with Kittle's Nebraska commentary beginning around the 1:48:55 mark of the episode.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.