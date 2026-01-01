Nebraska Football, For One Quarter at Least, Shows What It Needs To Be

You never want to overreact to one football game. But when Nebraska’s season is down to one game, well, you have little choice.

With everybody and everything against the Huskers in the Las Vegas Bowl — including formidable, 15th-ranked opponent Utah — Nebraska showed up and showed out.

Well, at least for the first quarter.

And no more.

The Huskers led, 14-7, and for one quarter they showed a glimpse of what is expected from one of the nation’s most storied football programs. All of Nebraska’s problems weren’t solved, but its fight and grit were evident and impactful.

Hey, we might have a football game.

It was only one quarter but the Huskers played with heart and purpose. And if you want to know where this Husker effort was at Penn State and against Iowa, well, you’re not the only one.

That 14-7 score by itself might be considered somewhat miraculous considering the baggage Nebraska carried into the game.

Despite no starting quarterback, no All-America starting running back, injuries, sweeping changes on the coaching staff, transfer-portal defections, a Swiss cheese run defense going against the Utes’ second-ranked rushing attack, and a terrible finish to the season, Nebraska dug deep.

And after a rocky, head-scratching, 7-5 regular season, the Huskers showed there was some fight left in those bones. For one quarter, Nebraska showed what it needs to be moving forward. For the other three quarters of the 44-22 defeat, Nebraska showed how far away it is from playing competitive football against a quality opponent.

Enter Devon Dampier

The Huskers gained 75 yards on the ground on their first drive. The rest of the game? The Huskers gained 86 yards on the ground.

Nebraska’s defense was no match for Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who shredded the Huskers’ second-ranked pass defense for 210 yards in the first half. Nebraska averaged 141.1 yards allowed per game coming into the game.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier throws the ball against Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis in the first half of Las Vegas Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nebraska’s defense made plays but wasn’t consistently good enough. Against a quality opponent, Nebraska’s defense had to be game-changing. They weren’t.

Dampier’s 11-yard touchdown run in the first half, with 24 seconds to play, was a backbreaker especially since he strolled untouched into the end zone. Dampier’s touchdown extended Utah’s halftime lead to 24-14, and left Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with the feeling that the outcome had been determined with a full half to play.

Dampier finished with 19-of-31 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns, as Utah finished 11-2. Dampier gained 148 yards on 19 carries (7.8 average) with three touchdowns. He was unstoppable. It was no competition, really.

On some plays, Dampier danced around like John Travolta in the pocket while looking to throw. The Huskers just couldn’t get to him.

Pregame confidence from Huskers

When we heard from the Huskers during bowl preparation, coaches and players exuded confidence. Rarely used running back Mekhi Nelson — who had 15 carries for 59 yards in the regular season — gave props to NFL-bound running back Emmett Johnson and his 1,451 yards this season, but also talked about what he learned from EJ. It was clearly a “passing the torch” interview and moment.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown vs. Utah in Las Vegas Bowl. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Wide receiver and kick returner Jacory Barney Jr. talked about how special teams could have a say in the outcome.

Nebraska players talked with confidence about true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef, who was making his fourth career start. Huskers coach Matt Rhule, not bashful in his news conference, declared that Lateef would “play great” against the Utes.

Lateef did not. He completed 15-of-28 passes for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He looked good on a fourth-quarter drive when the score was 44-14. When it mattered, it was no competition.

When Nebraska came out and scored touchdowns on its first two possessions there had to be a swell of hope back in Lincoln and across Husker Nation.

Smash-mouth football

This was the kind of Nebraska football the fan base expected — in your face, smash-mouth, tough, passionate. When Nebraska’s next three drives in the first half went three-and-out, well, the Utes obviously adjusted and the Huskers did not.

Then, Nebraska went three-and-out on its first two drives of the second half. By the time Nebraska made a first down in the second half, Utah led 38-14.

Ultimately, it was Nebraska’s defense that wasn’t sturdy enough, following a season-long theme that led to the firing of defensive coordinator John Butler.

Few, really, expected the Huskers to win. OK, they didn’t, badly. But they showed up and at least for one quarter they showed enough to give some hope to a fan base that needs some. Of course, football is a four-quarter game and Nebraska didn’t have the goods to go the distance with Utah.

If Nebraska fans want to take something out of the game, one great quarter of football is about all they have. There wasn't much else to grab onto. The rest of the game probably left Huskers fans feeling uneasy — and worse. Nebraska’s rebuild, which is bruised, scarred and disturbingly uncertain, continues.

