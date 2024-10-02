Nebraska Football Has a Huge Kicking Game Problem
In the Nebraska football's 28-10 victory over Purdue, the first half was a disaster for both teams.
The score was 0-0 at the half, but the Huskers missed three opportunities to get on the scoreboard. Backup kicker John Hohl, starting in place of injured Tristan Alvano, missed all three of his field goal attempts in the game, having two of them blocked. All three of those attempts came in the scoreless first half.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule addressed the kicking issues in his press conference on Monday.
“Last week wasn’t the field goal protection team, it was the snapper," Rhule said. "We practice so much on special teams, on field goals, on punts, all those things. If there’s a problem, we will fix it. But if you have to start changing things now, then we are panicked. We know what to do. I mean that sincerely, we know what to do and we have the guys who can do it. They have to go do it. That’s the phase we are in."
The snap on the first field goal that was missed was fine, Hohl just missed the kick wide left. But on the next two field goals, the snap was very inaccurate. Those inaccurate snaps led to both field goals being blocked. It is something that has to be improved going forward or it will hurt the Huskers in a way that it didn't against Purdue. Having two field goals blocked in one half is almost unheard of.
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known for being aggressive on special teams and coming after field goals and punts, making it all the more urgent to fix this problem in practice this week before the game. Rhule said he expects Rutgers to come after their kicks and knows his special teams have to be better.
"You can’t be a different guy and practice than you are in the games," Rhule said. "We’re making those kicks in practice everyday. I expect us to make them in the games. So, they are going to come after us. They should come after us... we have good players. They have to play well and that’s really been my message to the team is you can’t all of the sudden change who you are. If you’re going to be fast be fast. If you’re going to be tough be tough and it will be against a really good Rutgers team.”
