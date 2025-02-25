Nebraska's Mary Nutter Performance Left Softball America Unimpressed

College Softball: Stock Up/Stock Down through Week 3



Stock Up: 📈

- @OregonSB finding different ways to win.

- @CoastalSoftball knocked off Kentucky as well as beating Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State each twice.

- @OhioStateSB picked up a major win against UCF.



Stock Down: 📉… pic.twitter.com/0SnewBPGsA