Nebraska Football Leads Colorado 28-0 at Halftime
Memorial Stadium is rocking.
Nebraska football leads Colorado 28-0 at halftime. The Huskers have physically dominated both sides of the ball.
The Blackshirts have controlled every piece of the game to this point. They have held Colorado to 112 total yards, including -17 on the ground. NU has also forced a trio of three-and-outs, stopped the Buffaloes on a fourth-and-1, returned an interception for a touchdown, and blocked a field goal. Shedeur Sanders has been sacked four times.
On the other side of the ball, Dante Dowdell has a pair of rushing touchdowns. Nebraska has run for 87 yards. Dylan Raiola is 14-for-17 for 126 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown pass to Rahmir Johnson could have been an interception, but somehow Johnson knocked the ball into the air to himself and ran it in for the score.
The Huskers will begin the second half with the ball.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Cornerback Tommi Hill intercepted a CU pass and returned it 7 yards for a TD to give Nebraska a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. It was Hill’s fifth career interception, and his first interception return for a touchdown.
- Hill’s pick-six was the first for Nebraska since Cam Taylor-Britt had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown against Iowa in 2019. It marked Nebraska’s first defensive TD since 2020 (Deontai Williams fumble return TD vs. Penn State) and marked the second straight week the Husker defense has scored after recording a safety last week vs. UTEP.
- Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell opened the scoring for the second straight week with a 12-yard first quarter touchdown run. He added a one-yard TD to give Nebraska a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Dowdell also scored a touchdown in the first quarter in the season-opening win over UTEP.
- Punter Brian Buschini had a 60-yard punt downed at the CU 2 in the second quarter which resulted in a Nebraska pick-six on the ensuing play. The 60-yard punt was the fifth of Buschini’s Nebraska career.
- Nebraska blocked a second-quarter Colorado field goal, marking Nebraska’s fifth blocked kick in the past two seasons, including four field goals and one punt.
- Defensive lineman Ty Robinson was credited with the FG block, his second in the past three games (vs. Iowa, 2023). Robinson also had a PBU on the game’s opening play and a 9-yard sack on the third snap of the game.
- Nebraska recorded four sacks in the first half, after recording eight sacks against the Buffs last season.
- Senior running back Rahmir Johnson caught an 18-yard TD pass to close the first half scoring. The TD reception was Johnson’s third career receiving TD and first since 2021.
- Today’s game captains were offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, receiver Jahmal Banks, defensive lineman Ty Robinson and cornerback Marques Buford Jr.
