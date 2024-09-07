HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado
The Nebraska Cornhuskers welcome in old Big 12 foe Colorado and coach Deion Sanders. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT with television coverage on NBC.
The HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI crew makes its predictions for Saturday night. The average prediction is 34-23 Nebraska.
Last week's closest prediction for Nebraska vs. UTEP was ThotDoc with a 38-10 prediction, which was only five points shy of the 40-7 final score.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 38-28
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 33-21
Austin Jacobsen
Nebraska 38-28
Eric Hess
Nebraska 34-24
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 36-14
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 28-27
Joe Hudson
Nebraska 38-28
ThotDoc*
Nebraska 38-14
Enrique Alvarez-Clary
Nebraska 38-34
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 38-27
Maren Angus-Combs
Nebraska 34-28
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 45-35
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 38-21
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
Nebraska 31-24
Adam Carriker
Nebraska 28-21
David Max
Nebraska 34-24
Ted Stryker
Nebraska 17-13
Caleb Sisk
Nebraska 38-28
Dylan Fitzgerald
Colorado 30-28
Chris Fort
Nebraska 31-21
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 35-17
Redcast Rob
Nebraska 34-21
Redcast Boomer
Nebraksa 31-21
Redcast Abbie
Nebraska 52-7
Redcast Honke
The Why
Kaleb Henry: Nebraska's defense is bigger and faster than that of North Dakota State, which should keep Colorado in check. Shedeur Sanders will get his, especially with weapons like Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., but the lack of a run game will hurt the visitor's. On the other side of the ball, the Huskers shut it down after 2 1/2 quarters and still posted 40 points last week. The Buffaloes have more speed than UTEP, and, again, Hunter, but a physical rushing attack by the Big Red should prove to be the difference.
Eric Hess: I expect a very back and forth game for 50 minutes with the Blackshirts making a few more stops late in the game than Colorado does.
Austin Jacobson: Colorado has likely the three best players on the field (Sanders, Hunter, Horn), but Nebraska has the depth to wear down the Buffs by the fourth quarter. If it is a one score game in Lincoln in the final two minutes, I'll be sweating. Fortunately for the Huskers, they are now built to play keep away long enough to outpace Colorado.
Geoff Exstrom: Colorado has about as much talent on offense as anyone in the country. This won't be like taking on a CU team who was worn down with injuries in the later half of 2023. The Buffs are healthy and dangerous with the combination of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. However, this game should come down to the trenches and Nebraska has built the Pipeline up in both depth and experience. Sanders and Hunter will make this one close down to the wire, but the CU line will rear its head too many times to pull off the win.
ThotDoc: I hope our ground game shortens the game but fear Sanders elusiveness and his scrambling to find an open receiver. That may allow Colorado about a score per quarter. Trust our defense will prevent a full-fledged shootout.
Middle-Aged Ball Coach: I think that it will be closer early because Colorado will break some big plays for TDs, but Nebraska will wear them down and take over as the game wears on.
Ted Stryker: Because Nebraska is finally a physical football team again. I can visualize scenarios where the Huskers win by 20, but those scenarios involve going plus-two in turnovers.
Chris Fort: Nebraska is top-to-bottom a better overall team and deserves this one after years of horrendous treatment by the CU fanbase. But the arc of college football history bends towards injustice. This is the kind of must-win game the Huskers have failed to win the last ten years. I think they lose on a missed field goal as time expires. I've never wanted to be wrong more.
MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Crew Favors Nebraska Football Over Colorado
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 2 Capsules
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado
MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. is Colorado's Secret Superstar
MORE: Nick Saban: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Didn't Play Like a Freshman'
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.