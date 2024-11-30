Nebraska Football Leads Iowa 10-0 at Halftime
Nebraska football leads at the half in Iowa City.
The Huskers are out in front of a low-scoring affair, leading Iowa 10-0. NU is looking for win number seven on the year while the Hawkeyes are in search of win number eight.
Iowa struggled offensively out the gate, failing to pick up a first down for the entire first quarter. The Hawkeyes had five three-and-outs in the first 30 minutes. The only drive to not end in a three-and-out only lasted four plays.
Nebraska's offense had four punts in the first two quarters, bookended by scoring drives. John Hohl made a 31-yard field goal on NU's opening drive while Dante Dowdell scored on a 1-yard run behind defensive lineman Ty Robinson with 38 seconds left in the half.
The Hawkeyes managed just 20 total yards in the first half. The best running back in the nation not named Ashton Jeanty, Kaleb Johnson, was held to 16 yards on 10 carries.
The Huskers tallied 182 yards in the first half, including 96 yards passing from Dylan Raiola. Emmett Johnson led the backfield with 46 yards rushing.
Nebraska will have the ball to begin the second half.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Nebraska freshman place-kicker John Hohl opened the scoring with a 31-yard field goal, marking his ninth straight made field goal.
- Tonight’s game captains were WR Elliott Brown, RB Emmett Johnson, S DeShon Singleton and LB MJ Sherman.
- Senior defensive lineman Ty Robinson had a tackle for loss in the first quarter, for his team-leading 11th TFL of the season.
- Nebraska held Iowa scoreless in the first half, marking the fourth opponent this season Nebraska has shut out in the first half (Colorado, Purdue, Rutgers). The first-half shutout is Nebraska’s second straight at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa, as the Huskers led 17-0 at halftime in 2022.
- Running back Dante Dowdell had a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to give Nebraska a 10-0 lead. It was his 12th rushing touchdown of the season. His 12 rushing TDs are the most by a Husker running back since Devine Ozigbo also had 12 in 2018. It is the most by any Husker since quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for 13 touchdowns in 2021.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Falls at No. 4 Penn State
MORE: Football Availability Report: Nebraska at Iowa
MORE: I-80 Club: What Has To Happen For Nebraska To Beat Iowa?
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 14 Capsules
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football at Iowa
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.