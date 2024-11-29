Football Availability Report: Nebraska at Iowa
Nebraska football clinched bowl eligibility last week in a win over Wisconsin. The Huskers now turn their attention to Iowa.
The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.
For the Huskers, defensive back Tommi Hill, kicker Tristan Alvano, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. No Huskers are listed as questionable.
For the Hawkeyes, quarterback Cade McNamara, wide receiver Reece Vander Zee, defensive back Jermari Harris, linebacker Karson Sharar, offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, and defensive end Brian Allen are out. No Hawkeyes are listed as questionable.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and Iowa are set for a 6:30 p.m. CST kickoff. The game is televised on NBC with streaming on Peacock. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
MORE: I-80 Club: What Has To Happen For Nebraska To Beat Iowa?
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 14 Capsules
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football at Iowa
MORE: I-80 Club: Will Dana Holgorsen Return To Nebraska?
MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Iowa
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.