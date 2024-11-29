Football Availability Report: Nebraska at Iowa

All Huskers

Nebraska football clinched bowl eligibility last week with a win over Wisconsin. The Huskers now turn their attention to Iowa. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz on the sidelines during the second half against the UCLA Bruins.
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz on the sidelines during the second half against the UCLA Bruins. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
For the Huskers, defensive back Tommi Hill, kicker Tristan Alvano, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, and offensive lineman Tyler Knaak are out. No Huskers are listed as questionable.

For the Hawkeyes, quarterback Cade McNamara, wide receiver Reece Vander Zee, defensive back Jermari Harris, linebacker Karson Sharar, offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, and defensive end Brian Allen are out. No Hawkeyes are listed as questionable.

All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.

Nebraska and Iowa are set for a 6:30 p.m. CST kickoff. The game is televised on NBC with streaming on Peacock. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

