Nebraska Football Left Off of Top 100 College Football Players by EA Sports
Nebraska football will add another chip on its shoulder after EA Sports snubbed the Cornhuskers from another top-ratings list.
The College Football 26 video game released its top 100 overall rated players on Tuesday, leaving Nebraska football off its list with no players from the Huskers represented. It is the second straight season where Nebraska was left off the top 100 list heading into their upcoming year.
However, the Huskers will have their hands full facing 16 top 100 players across six teams in 2025, down from facing 19 players on the 2024 schedule. EA Sports released the top 100 overall players using the "ranking" system to determine each player's overall rating in the video game. The highest rating a player can receive is 99 overall.
Nebraska opens its season facing a top 100 player in Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, boasting a 92 overall rating. The Huskers will then wait to face their next top-rated player until their Big Ten opener against Michigan. NU will compete against four top-100 players including safety Rod Moore (92 overall), defensive lineman Derrick Moore (91) and Rayshaun Benny (91), and offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (91).
The Huskers next top-100 player arrives in a Friday night tilt against Minnesota, as the Golden Gophers showcase two players with running back Darius Taylor (91) and safety Koi Perich (91). Northwestern's left tackle Caleb Tiernan (91) will battle Nebraska on Oct. 25, while the Huskers toughest test awaits with Penn State. Nebraska will face six top-100 players including running backs Nicholas Singleton (93) and Kaytron Allen (92), quarterback Drew Allar (92), defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (92), offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (92), and cornerback A.J. Harris (91).
NU finishes out its season facing against two top-100 players as the Iowa Hawkeyes feature defensive tackle Aaron Graves (91) and offensive tackle Gennings Dunker (91).
Nebraska's highest-rated battle in 2024 came against Ohio State, when the Buckeyes boasted six players in the top 50 of the EA Sports rankings of the College Football 25 video game and added eight total players in the top 100. The Huskers failed to garner a top-100 player for the second season of the return of the popular video game franchise, but have been rumored to have several highly-rated players including Ceyair Wright, Dane Key, Marques Watson-Trent, Emmett Johnson, and Dylan Raiola.
NU failed to make the top 25 toughest places to play rankings, and did not notch a top 25 defense or overall team in the past release rankings. However, the Cornhuskers did earn a spot in the top 25 offenses rated in the game for the upcoming season.
EA Sports College Football 26 is set for release on July 10.
