Nebraska Football Offense Receives Top 25 Nod; Huskers Snubbed from Other EA Sports Rankings
Nebraska football's mix of new dynamic playmakers and returning second-year stars have put the Huskers on the map as one of the top offenses heading into the 2025 season.
The Cornhuskers received a Top 25 offense overall rating by EA Sports ahead of the company's College Football 26 video game release on July 10. The rankings were released as part of the game's "Campus Huddle" that previews new features to the video game and showcases how the real-life teams rank amongst each other. Nebraska landed at No. 24 with an 85 overall rating for its offense.
The Huskers landed as the sixth highest-rated offense in the Big Ten behind No. 2 Penn State (91 overall), No. 3 Ohio State (91 overall), No. 11 Indiana (89 overall), and No. 19 Oregon (85 overall). Nebraska failed to land on the Top 25 defensive rankings and the Top 25 overall team rankings.
The Huskers added more talent to an experienced returning offensive lineup, as second-year quarterback Dylan Raiola looks to take the next step as a signal caller following his freshman campaign. The former five-star quarterback broke the single-season freshman passing yards record with 2,819 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes after earning the starting role as a true freshman. He also became the first true freshman to lead Nebraska to a bowl victory, finishing his first year in Lincoln with 224 passing yards and a touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College.
Likewise, rising sophomore receiver Jacory Barney aims to build off his freshman campaign in which the Florida native broke the single-season receptions by a true freshman with 55 catches in 2024. Barney completed his first season with 447 receiving yards and 130 rushing yards. Barney did not have a receiving touchdown in 2024, but did score three rushing touchdowns while also adding 285 kickoff return yards.
Nebraska also returns running back Emmett Johnson for his junior season, as Johnson finished his sophomore season with 598 rushing yards while leading Nebraska with 908 all-purpose yards. Johnson split time with former Husker Dante Dowdell, who left Nebraska to join Kentucky via the transfer portal.
Nebraska's offensive line returns a mix of experience and highly touted additions, as guard Henry Lutovsky and center Justin Evans-Jenkins aim to provide stability on the interior. Gunnar Gottula had a late stretch in the season with nine starts at left tackle while playing in 11 games. Alabama transfer Elijah Pritchett looks to secure the opposite tackle position, while Notre Dame transfer Rocco Spindler will likely man the opposite guard opening.
In addition to building on his second season in Dana Holgorsen's offense, Raiola will have more weapons to choose from in his second year. Kentucky transfer Dane Key arrived in the offseason alongside Cal transfer Nyziah Hunter at receiver. Former starting quarterback Heinrich Haarberg has moved over completely to tight end, with junior Luke Lindenmeyer receiving more playing time in the Pinstripe Bowl. Freshman receivers Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee could also add depth and talent to a building receiver corp.
The Huskers were unranked in the EA Sports College Football 25 preseason team rankings, top offenses, and top defenses. Nebraska finished Matt Rhule's second year 7-6 while making its first bowl appearance in nearly a decade, capping the season in a 20-15 Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College.
Nebraska will face only two Top 25 overall teams heading into the 2025 season, as the Huskers are set to travel to No. 4 Penn State (88 overall) and host No. 15 Michigan (85 overall). Likewise, Nebraska will play two Top 25 rated offenses in Penn State (91 overall) and No. 21 USC (85 overall) and three Top 25 rated defenses against Penn State (94 overall), Michigan (92 overall), and No. 24 Iowa (84 overall).
EA Sports College Football 26 TEAM RANKINGS
TOP 25 OVERALL
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Texas Longhorns | 88
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 88
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 88
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 88
- Georgia Bulldogs | 88
- Clemson Tigers | 88
- Texas A&M Aggies | 88
- Oregon Ducks | 86
- LSU Tigers | 86
- Miami Hurricanes | 86
- Florida Gators | 86
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 86
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 85
- Michigan Wolverines | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- Oklahoma Sooners | 85
- Indiana Hoosiers | 85
- SMU Mustangs | 84
- Tennessee Volunteers | 84
- Missouri Tigers | 84
- Auburn Tigers | 84
- Duke Blue Devils | 84
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 82
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 82
TOP 25 OFFENSES
- Texas Longhorns | 91
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 91
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 91
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 91
- Clemson Tigers | 89
- LSU Tigers | 89
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 89
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89
- Florida Gators | 89
- Miami Hurricanes | 89
- Indiana Hoosiers | 89
- Texas A&M Aggies | 89
- Georgia Bulldogs | 87
- Oklahoma Sooners | 87
- SMU Mustangs | 87
- BYU Cougars | 87
- Baylor Bears | 87
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87
- Oregon Ducks | 85
- Ole Miss Rebels | 85
- USC Trojans | 85
- Boise State Broncos | 85
- Iowa State Cyclones | 85
- Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 85
TOP 25 DEFENSES
- Alabama Crimson Tide | 96
- Texas Longhorns | 94
- Penn State Nittany Lions | 94
- Georgia Bulldogs | 92
- Ohio State Buckeyes | 92
- Michigan Wolverines | 92
- Oregon Ducks | 92
- LSU Tigers | 92
- Texas Tech Red Raiders | 92
- Clemson Tigers | 90
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 90
- Texas A&M Aggies | 90
- Tennessee Volunteers | 88
- Indiana Hoosiers | 88
- Miami Hurricanes | 88
- Duke Blue Devils | 88
- Oklahoma Sooners | 88
- Illinois Fighting Illini | 86
- Kansas State Wildcats | 86
- Ole Miss Rebels | 86
- Pittsburgh Panthers | 86
- South Carolina Gamecocks | 84
- Arizona State Sun Devils | 84
- Iowa Hawkeyes | 84
- Florida Gators | 84
