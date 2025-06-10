Nebraska Makes College Football's Top 25 Plays Since 2000 List: Black 41 Flash Reverse
The last 25 years of Nebraska football did not look much like the previous 25. Still, there have been moments of magic.
One such moment made ESPN's list of the top 25 plays in college football since 2000.
"Some decided national titles, some provided all-time rivalry bragging rights, and all of them are stuck in our memories forever. This sport puts us through a good amount of nonsense sometimes, but the games, and the greatest plays, make everything worth it."
The play for Nebraska is the famous Black 41 Flash Reverse Pass from the 2001 game against Oklahoma. Not only is this one of the top plays of the 2000s, but it is one of the most famous plays in Cornhusker history.
In a battle of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the BCS rankings, Nebraska led Oklahoma 13-10. With 6:29 to go in the game and the ball on the NU 37-yard line, Eric Crouch took the snap and handed to Thunder Collins, who then pitched the ball to Mike Stuntz for the reverse.
With the Oklahoma safeties crashing, Stuntz threw the ball downfield to an open Crouch, who scored the 63-yard touchdown to put Nebraska up 20-10. That would be the final score, and keep Nebraska in contention for the national title.
Crouch would go on to with the Heisman trophy, the third winner in program history. The Huskers eventually made the BCS National Championship game, falling to Miami.
Below is the list of plays to make the ranking.
- Kick-Six (Auburn vs. Alabama, 2013)
- Boise State Trickeration (2007 Fiesta Bowl)
- InVincibowl (2006 Rose Bowl/National Championship)
- Tua's Toss (2018 National Championship)
- "The Horror" (Appalachian State at Michigan, 2007)
- "Six" (Texas Tech vs. Texas, 2008)
- Prayer at Jordan-Hare (Auburn vs. Georgia, 2013)
- Surrender Cobra (Michigan vs. Michigan State, 2015)
- Superman (Oklahoma vs. Texas, 2001)
- Champions* (2003 National Championship)
- Clowney "Car Wreck" (2013 Outback Bowl)
- "Oh My Gracious!" (Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 2012)
- "Orange Crush" (2017 National Championship)
- Bush Push (Notre Dame vs. USC, 2005)
- Reggie in the Fog (Oregon State vs. USC, 2004)
- Jump Pass (Florida vs. LSU, 2006)
- Bluegrass Miracle (Kentucky vs. LSU, 2002)
- Eight Laterals of Chaos (Duke vs. Miami, 2015)
- Reed Wrestles It Away (Boston College vs. Miami, 2001)
- "Gravedigger" (Auburn vs. Alabama, 2023)
- Black 41 Flash Reverse (Nebraska vs. Oklahoma, 2001)
- 61-Second Spectacle (Millsap vs. Trinity, 2007)
- Nonsense Masterpiece (Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, 2015)
- Cam Can (Auburn vs. LSU, 2010)
- Lamar Leap (Syracuse vs. Louisville, 2016)
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.