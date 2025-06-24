Nebraska Football's Memorial Stadium Snubbed Again from 'Toughest Places to Play' Top 25
For the second consecutive year, Nebraska football's Memorial Stadium failed to garner a top intimidation rating for opposing teams entering Lincoln, Neb.
EA Sports released its top 25 toughest places to play in college football as part of its upcoming release of EA Sports College Football 26. Nebraska football's home site failed to land on the list after not appearing in the 2024 version of the game.
However, several Big Ten Conference foes appeared on the list, including a key matchup for the Huskers' road tests this upcoming season. Penn State's Beaver Stadium finished at No. 2 and claimed the highest spot in the Big Ten, while Ohio State's Ohio Stadium was just behind at No. 3. Both sat behind the top-spot as LSU's Tiger Stadium claimed No. 1.
Nebraska's lone top 25 toughest venue matchup for 2025 will be in Happy Valley at University Park, Pa. on Nov. 22. The Huskers do avoid three other top 25 rated venues, as Michigan, Michigan State, and Iowa all travel to Lincoln to battle Nebraska in Memorial Stadium. The Wolverines' Michigan Stadium rated No. 10, Iowa's Kinnick Stadium is placed No. 19, and Michigan State's Spartan Stadium finished No. 24. The Big Red will instead host Michigan on Sept. 20, Michigan State on Oct. 4, and Iowa on Nov. 28.
Other Big Ten Conference programs receiving top 25 toughest venue ratings included Oregon's Autzen Stadium at No. 9, Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium at No. 15, and Washington's Husky Stadium at No. 18. The Big Ten ended with four stadiums inside of the top 10 and eight venues in the top 25.
The Southeastern Conference was well represented in the rankings with five stadiums in the top 10 and 11 total arenas in the top 25, including the top-rated Tiger Stadium. The ACC ended with three stadiums (Clemson, Florida State, and NC State), the Big 12 finished with only one (Utah), and Notre Dame claimed a spot inside the top 25.
EA Sports College Football 26 is the annual follow-up to the NCAA Football franchise after its revival last summer. In the 2013 version of the franchise before its decade-long hiatus, Nebraska's Memorial Stadium was rated No. 13 in the "Toughest Places to Play" as part of NCAA College Football 14.
Nebraska will have other travel concerns in 2025 outside of its trip to Penn State, as the Huskers open their season in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in a neutral site matchup against Cincinnati. The Huskers' other road tests include a trip to Maryland, a Friday night battle at Minnesota on Oct. 17, and a Nov. 8 road tilt at UCLA.
Memorial Stadium has been in the headlines for two years with rumors, news, and speculation regarding stadium reconstruction, renovation, ad campaigns, and more. The Huskers will have a chance to improve their home stadium's rating with battles against Akron, Houston Christian, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, and Iowa.
