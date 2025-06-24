All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Memorial Stadium Snubbed Again from 'Toughest Places to Play' Top 25

EA Sports College Football's top 25 stadium rankings did not include the "Sea of Red".

Austin Jacobsen

Fireworks go off during a light show at the end of the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
For the second consecutive year, Nebraska football's Memorial Stadium failed to garner a top intimidation rating for opposing teams entering Lincoln, Neb.

EA Sports released its top 25 toughest places to play in college football as part of its upcoming release of EA Sports College Football 26. Nebraska football's home site failed to land on the list after not appearing in the 2024 version of the game.

However, several Big Ten Conference foes appeared on the list, including a key matchup for the Huskers' road tests this upcoming season. Penn State's Beaver Stadium finished at No. 2 and claimed the highest spot in the Big Ten, while Ohio State's Ohio Stadium was just behind at No. 3. Both sat behind the top-spot as LSU's Tiger Stadium claimed No. 1.

A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Nebraska's lone top 25 toughest venue matchup for 2025 will be in Happy Valley at University Park, Pa. on Nov. 22. The Huskers do avoid three other top 25 rated venues, as Michigan, Michigan State, and Iowa all travel to Lincoln to battle Nebraska in Memorial Stadium. The Wolverines' Michigan Stadium rated No. 10, Iowa's Kinnick Stadium is placed No. 19, and Michigan State's Spartan Stadium finished No. 24. The Big Red will instead host Michigan on Sept. 20, Michigan State on Oct. 4, and Iowa on Nov. 28.

Other Big Ten Conference programs receiving top 25 toughest venue ratings included Oregon's Autzen Stadium at No. 9, Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium at No. 15, and Washington's Husky Stadium at No. 18. The Big Ten ended with four stadiums inside of the top 10 and eight venues in the top 25.

The Southeastern Conference was well represented in the rankings with five stadiums in the top 10 and 11 total arenas in the top 25, including the top-rated Tiger Stadium. The ACC ended with three stadiums (Clemson, Florida State, and NC State), the Big 12 finished with only one (Utah), and Notre Dame claimed a spot inside the top 25.

Sep 28, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cheerleader throws t-shirts to the fans during a time out in the second quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

EA Sports College Football 26 is the annual follow-up to the NCAA Football franchise after its revival last summer. In the 2013 version of the franchise before its decade-long hiatus, Nebraska's Memorial Stadium was rated No. 13 in the "Toughest Places to Play" as part of NCAA College Football 14.

Nebraska will have other travel concerns in 2025 outside of its trip to Penn State, as the Huskers open their season in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in a neutral site matchup against Cincinnati. The Huskers' other road tests include a trip to Maryland, a Friday night battle at Minnesota on Oct. 17, and a Nov. 8 road tilt at UCLA.

Memorial Stadium has been in the headlines for two years with rumors, news, and speculation regarding stadium reconstruction, renovation, ad campaigns, and more. The Huskers will have a chance to improve their home stadium's rating with battles against Akron, Houston Christian, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, and Iowa.

EA Sports College Football 26's 'Toughest Places to Play:

  1. Tiger Stadium | LSU
  2. Beaver Stadium | Penn State
  3. Ohio Stadium | Ohio State
  4. Sanford Stadium | Georgia
  5. Bryant-Denny Stadium | Alabama
  6. Memorial Stadium | Clemson
  7. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Florida
  8. Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | Oklahoma
  9. Autzen Stadium | Oregon
  10. Michigan Stadium | Michigan
  11. Kyle Field | Texas A&M
  12. Neyland Stadium | Tennessee
  13. Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium | Texas
  14. Doak S. Campbell Stadium | Florida State
  15. Camp Randall Stadium | Wisconsin
  16. Williams-Brice Stadium | South Carolina
  17. Jordan-Hare Stadium | Auburn
  18. Husky Stadium | Washington
  19. Kinnick Stadium | Iowa
  20. Rice-Eccles Stadium | Utah
  21. Notre Dame Stadium | Notre Dame
  22. Carter-Finley Stadium | NC State
  23. Boone Pickens Stadium | Oklahoma State
  24. Spartan Stadium | Michigan State
  25. Davis Wade Stadium | Mississippi State

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

