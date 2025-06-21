Tight End Luke Sorensen Commits to Nebraska Over Ole Miss, Penn State
Just a few days after losing a 2026 commit, Nebraska football has picked up a different one.
Luke Sorensen, a three-star tight end from California, has committed to the Huskers. He made the announcement Friday evening.
"I'd like to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska", Sorensen said on the 247Sports Instagram. "What set Nebraska apart for me wasn't just the tradition of a historically dominant and winning program.
"In the end, it was the culture of the program, the character of the coaches, and the expectation to perform and win at a high level, not just for next season but for the future of the university. They believe in me not just as a player, but as a person."
The Servite High School product in Anaheim is rated as the 36th-best tight end in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Sorensen picked the Big Red over finalists Ole Miss and Penn State.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins describes Sorensen as one of the best "blocking tight ends in the country."
"He actually started out at right tackle as a freshman, weighing just 185 pounds before moving to tight end his sophomore year," Biggins said. "He has a well built 6-foot-3.5, 250 pound frame with big features including 11” hands and a size 17 shoe. He wasn’t featured a ton in Servite’s passing game as a junior, primarily because the quarterback situation at the school was unsettled but we’ve seen him at multiple events this off-season and he showed the ability to get vertical and win multiple jump ball battles.
"He’s natural with his hands and knows how to carve out space and use his body to create separation. He has the multi-sport background we love and is young for his grade and will play his entire senior year as a 17 year old. There’s a ton of upside here and we love where his game is trending."
Sorensen becomes the sixth member of Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class. He joins fellow three-stars offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive lineman Rex Waterman, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, linebacker Jase Reynolds, and quarterback Dayton Raiola.
