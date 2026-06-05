Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Indiana

At the midpoint of the season, the Huskers will have a giant knocking at their door.

Nebraska is set to host Indiana, the defending national champions, on October 10. The Hoosiers, fresh off a program record 16-0 campaign, in which they produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will be looking to do it again.

Here’s an early look at what Indiana is expected to bring into Lincoln this fall, including key returners, transfer additions, and how Nebraska can prove they've closed the gap since the two programs' last meeting in 2024.

Previously Covered: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State, Maryland

Offensive Outlook

Despite winning the program's first national championship in 2025, Indiana enters the upcoming season with several key offensive departures to replace. Among them are former quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was selected first overall in the NFL Draft, and wide receiver Omar Cooper, who came off the board with the 30th pick.

Even so, head coach Curt Cignetti and his staff have wasted little time reloading. Last season, the Hoosiers fielded one of the nation's most productive offenses, finishing the season ranked 17th nationally at 452.0 yards and 41.6 points per game.

Most impressive was their balance. The Hoosiers averaged 239.1 passing yards and 212.9 rushing yards per contest, allowing them to control the line of scrimmage and dictate the tempo of games.

While several starters from that championship team have since moved on, Indiana retained offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, giving the Hoosiers continuity on that side of the ball. If the new pieces can be brought up to speed- I have no doubt they will- there's little reason to believe IU's offense will take a significant step back in 2026.

Offensive Player to Watch: Josh Hoover

Replacing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft won't be easy, but Indiana believes it's found the right player for the job.

TCU transfer Josh Hoover enters the season as the projected starter, without much of a debate. The redshirt senior brings plenty of experience to Bloomington, having started 31 collegiate games while throwing for more than 9,600 career yards. During his time in the Big 12, Hoover completed 65% of his passes and totaled 71 touchdowns. He's also thrown 33 interceptions in his career.

The one area of his game that won't concern opposing defenses is his mobility. Hoover is a true pocket passer, recording -10 rushing yards on 122 career attempts. However, what he lacks as a runner, he more than makes up for with his arm talent and willingness to make plays.

In his first season in the Big Ten, Hoover projects as one of the conference's better quarterbacks. Indiana surrounded him with proven talent through the transfer portal, including former Michigan State wideout Nick Marsh and former UAB running back Lee Beebe Jr., who has amassed 1,844 career all-purpose yards. If those additions can mesh, the Hoosiers should once again field one of the nation's most potent offenses.

Defensive Outlook

IU's defense was the backbone of its national championship run in 2025, finishing as one of the most dominant units in the entire country. While the Hoosiers are tasked with replacing several starters who moved on to the NFL, expectations remain high entering Cignetti's third year.

Over 16 games, Indiana allowed just 266.0 yards and 11.7 points per contest. The Hoosiers were particularly dominant against the run, surrendering only 77.2 rushing yards per game, the second-best mark in the FBS. They were no slouch against the pass either, finishing among the nation's top 25 in yards allowed per game.

Replacing that level of production won't be easy. However, coming off a national title, IU had little trouble attracting talent through the transfer portal. Several new faces are expected to step into major roles, giving the Hoosiers a chance to remain among the nation's best on that side of the ball.

Matching last season's numbers will be a tough task, but Indiana has built a roster capable of staying near the top of the conference, which in turn means near the best in the country. Expect the Hoosiers to once again field a physical, disciplined defense that will challenge even the best offensive units in the sport.

Defensive Player to Watch: Tyrique Tucker

The Hoosiers' championship-caliber team was built from the trenches out, and few players embody that philosophy better than defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker. The 6-foot, 307-pound redshirt senior has spent his career disrupting opposing offenses, whether by clogging rushing lanes or collapsing the pocket.

After following Cignetti from James Madison, Tucker turned into one of the better interior defenders in the sport. His 2025 campaign saw him total 38 tackles, 12 for loss, six sacks, and two pass breakups. Entering his final season of college football, he'll look to establish himself as one of the nation's top defensive tackles, improving his NFL Draft stock as a result.

Tucker is expected to be both a vocal and productive leader for an Indiana defensive front that should remain among the best in the Big Ten. For Nebraska, his matchup with center Justin Evans could be one of the most important battles of the afternoon, pitting two projected draft picks against one another at the heart of it all.

IU Offensive Coordinator Mike Shanahan during fall practice at the Mellencamp Pavilion at Indiana University on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

You won't catch me predicting Indiana's offense will suddenly fall apart, but several question marks exist entering 2026. The Hoosiers lost several key contributors from their national championship team and once again turned to the transfer portal for replacements. Talent isn't the concern. Building chemistry with so many new pieces, however, might be.

Since Cignetti arrived in Bloomington, IU has relied on transfer quarterbacks to lead the offense. So far, the strategy has worked remarkably well. However, Hoover presents a different challenge than those that came before. While Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza both provided value as runners, Hoover is the most stationary they've ever had. Through 31 career starts, he's about as productive as can be through the air, but he offers little threat with his legs.

That difference could have a ripple effect on Indiana's offense. The Hoosiers were one of the nation's most balanced attacks a season ago, making life difficult on opposing defenses play-in-and-play-out. Shanahan is more than capable of tailoring the offense to Hoover's strengths, but it remains to be seen whether IU can maintain that same balance without a capable, and seemingly willing, runner at QB.

The Hoosiers are still expected to field one of the country's best offenses. The question is whether they remain the standard of college football or come back to the pack just enough for teams like Nebraska to stick around in games longer than they should.

My Outlook for the Game

At this point, it's hard to pick against the defending national champions. Even so, if Nebraska is going to pull off an upset, playing inside Memorial Stadium gives the Huskers their best chance. Under Matt Rhule, NU has been a significantly better team at home than on the road, and the atmosphere in Lincoln should be among the best of the season.

Still, this feels like the type of matchup where the Huskers could play well and lose. Cignetti's teams have consistently done the little things required to win. They avoid mistakes, capitalize on those of others, and most importantly, never beat themselves. Until Nebraska proves it can do the same, it's hard to see them win.

This could very well be the first game in which the Huskers enter as underdogs in 2026. Even if it is not, October 10 will be their biggest test to date. There are no moral victories in year four under Rhule, but how the Big Red performs against a program like IU will say plenty about where the program stands.

The Hoosiers are physical, disciplined, and relentless. They represent everything Nebraska is trying to be. Whether the Huskers can close that gap remains to be seen, but on October 10, they'll have an opportunity to find out.