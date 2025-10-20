Nebraska Football Outcoached, Outhit, and Outplayed Against Minnesota
The Common Fans discuss Nebraska’s disappointing performance against the Minnesota Gophers on Friday night.
- The Huskers were outcoached, outhit, and outplayed against the Gophers. Whether they were tired or felt like it would be an easy win, Nebraska simply didn’t show up against Minnesota.
- It’s Lucy with the football once again–every time Nebraska feels like it’s about to turn a corner, we see a performance like this. It’s incredibly frustrating for fans.
- Yes, there is more parity than ever before in college football. Yes, every team is investing in players, coaches, and facilities now. But Husker fans deserve to see the upside of that investment and not just the pain.
- Nebraska fans could have told you exactly the kind of game P.J. Fleck wanted to play, and that’s exactly what we saw. The Gophers had an answer for the Nebraska offense, they had an answer on 3rd down, they seemed to have all the answers all night.
- The offense has to figure something out. Commit to the run, and come up with some better options when the straight drop-back game isn’t working. If you’re going to run this kind of pro-style offense, the line play and the quarterback play both need to be better.
- At this point, the sacks are on everybody.
With all the frustration from Friday night, the Common Fans are not giving up hope.
- We only get to do this 12 Saturdays a year, and we’re going to enjoy it. There’s still nearly half the season left.
- The team still has the opportunity to prove itself; the game against Minnesota is not predictive of the remainder of the season.
- This week’s game against Northwestern is now crucial for getting the boys in red back on track. If this team has improved to the extent that we want to believe it has; if this program is in a different and better place, as we’ve been told, then Northwestern is exactly the kind of game they need to win.
- Beat Northwestern, get to 6-2, and then see what happens in November.
The life of being a fan:
- While it’s exciting to see the basketball team beat preseason #8 BYU in an exhibition game, it does not take away the sting of a Nebraska football loss.
- Most fandom is pain: only one team ends the season with a championship.
- But you don’t only show up when things are going well.
Speaking of, hats off to Nebraska fans.
- In the words of Tom Shatel, Husker fans are undefeated against apathy.
- Husker Nation showed up at Maryland, they showed up at Minnesota, and we know they are going to show up to fill up the stadium once more against Northwestern.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
