Nebraska Football Adds Legacy Recruit with NFL Ties to 2026 Class

Nebraska’s 2026 recruiting class is up to 12 additions following Monday night.

Despite both National Signing Day events having passed, the Huskers added a late boost with the signing of legacy prospect Maurice Purify II. The three-star wide receiver out of Omaha Westside (NE) chose to stay home and join the Big Red.

Here’s the latest on the son of one of NU's most decorated wide receivers in school history, and what his addition means for the program moving forward.

Who is Maurice Purify II

The No. 1,205 overall prospect in the 2026 class, Maurice Purify II, arguably brings as much upside as any player Nebraska signed this cycle. The son of former Husker Maurice Purify, who spent time in the NFL, chose to follow in his father’s footsteps and wear the scarlet and cream.

As a senior, Purify II recorded more than 400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also showcased his athleticism on the track, running the 100-meter dash in 10.87 seconds and posting a long jump of over 24 feet.

Now, he joins NU's wide receiver room that is far from lacking talent. He becomes the 17th wideout on the Huskers’ 2026 roster and the third freshman receiver in the class.

Maurice Purify makes a play against a Kansas State Wildcats defender on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 73-31. | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Maurice Purify's Stats in Lincoln (2006-2007)

Maurice Purify began his career at San Francisco City College before transferring to Nebraska. In two seasons with the Huskers, he appeared in 25 games, including nine starts. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver finished his career ranked sixth in school history with 91 receptions and fifth with 1,444 receiving yards.

In those 25 games, Purify recorded 16 career touchdowns, a total that at the time trailed only Johnny Rodgers in program history. As a junior in 2006, he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors, then followed it up by being named Nebraska’s Offensive MVP in 2007.

During his final season, Purify became the first player in program history to record three consecutive 100-yard receiving games. His four 100-yard performances in 2007 also set a single-season school record.

Nebraska's 2026 Wide Receiver Class

Purify II joins a group of two other true freshman wide receivers in Nebraska’s 2026 class. The most notable, from a rankings standpoint, is Larry Miles. The three-star prospect, ranked No. 125 at his position, chose the Huskers over more than 20 Division I programs. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound playmaker from Jones High School in Orlando offers a skill set similar to rising junior Jacory Barney Jr.

Nalin Scott, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout from McEachern High School in Powder Springs (GA), is ranked No. 128 at the position. His size, similar to Purify II, gives Nebraska another lanky target as it builds for the future. Scott was originally committed to Arizona State before flipping to the Big Red, choosing Nebraska over more than 30 other Division I offers.

2026 Recruiting Class

What once looked like a small class, both in size and top-end talent, has turned into a solid recruiting haul for Nebraska. The Huskers’ 12 additions now rank No. 70 nationally.

Headlined by five-star defensive back Danny Odem, four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma, and four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, Nebraska addressed several key positions of need. Adding Purify II only strengthens a class that now has a solid core to build around.

While the Big Red's 2027 class has dominated headlines in recent weeks, the late boost to the 2026 cycle is a welcome one. Purify II also joins Jase Reynolds as the second in-state signee in the class.

Nebraska's Wide Receiver Outlook Moving Forward

Purify II likely will not see the field much on offense in 2026, though his athleticism could earn him a role on special teams. If he's physically ready, Nebraska could utilize him under the four-game redshirt rule to preserve a year of eligibility. That said, the NCAA’s potential five-for-five model could change how the staff approaches playing time for younger players as a whole.

Either way, NU's wide receiver room already has a solid core in place. Expected starters include Jacory Barney Jr., Nyziah Hunter, and Kwazi Gilmer, all of whom enter their junior seasons with significant Big Ten experience. Behind them, Janiran Bonner, Quinn Clark, and Cortez Mills appear next in line for snaps.

Any of the three incoming freshmen could carve out limited roles. However, the Huskers will likely rely heavily on their experienced core to carry the load. With that much depth in place, it may be difficult for newcomers like Miles, Scott, and Purify II to make an immediate impact this fall.

2026 2027 2028 2029 Janiran Bonner- Sr. Nyziah Hunter- Sr. Quinn Clark- Sr. Jeremiah Jones- Sr. Roman Mangini- Sr. Jacory Barney- Sr. Cortez Mills- Sr. Larry Miles- Sr. Nyziah Hunter- Jr. Kwazi Gilmer- Sr. Keelan Smith- Sr. Nalin Scott- Sr. Jacory Barney- Jr. Demetrius Bell- Sr. Connor Schutt- Sr. Mo Purify II- Sr. Kwazi Gilmer- Jr. Quinn Clark- Jr. DJ Singleton-Sr. Jackson Carpenter- Sr. Demetrius Bell- Jr. Cortez Mills- Jr. Hayes Miller- Sr. Quinn Clark- So. Keelan Smith- Jr. Jeremiah Jones- Jr. Cortez Mills- So. Connor Schutt- Jr. Larry Miles- Jr. Keelan Smith- So. DJ Singleton- Jr. Nalin Scott- Jr. Connor Schutt- So. Hayes Miller- Jr. Mo Purify II- Jr. DJ Singleton- So. Jeremiah Jones- So. Jackson Carpenter- Jr. Hayes Miller- So. Larry Miles- So. Jeremiah Jones- Fr. Nalin Scott- So. Larry Miles- Fr. Mo Purify II- So. Nalin Scott- Fr. Jackson Carpenter- So. Maurice Purify II- Fr. Jackson Carpenter- Fr.

What Purify II Means for the Big Red

Ultimately, Purify II signing with Nebraska represents both a PR win and the addition of a high-upside athlete. The Omaha Westside product may have been under-recruited, and his production does not immediately jump off the page, but his physical tools are hard to ignore.

At 6-foot-3 with legitimate speed and vertical explosiveness, the Huskers are betting on his traits. With the right strength and conditioning, along with development in route running and separation, Purify II has the potential to grow into a productive pass-catcher at the next level. The foundation is already there. Now it becomes about refining the details of the position he will play.

For Nebraska, this is a long-term play. If it hits, the Huskers may have quietly landed one of the more intriguing athletes in the 2026 class. And with his father's history of production on the field, it's a bet NU is willing to take every day of the week. The only surprise is that it didn't occur sooner.