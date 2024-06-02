Nebraska Baseball's Season Ends With Another Loss to Florida
Nebraska baseball's 2024 campaign is over.
The Huskers fell to Florida 17-11 Sunday afternoon. The Gators handed NU both of its losses in the Stillwater Regional.
Nebraska ends the season at 40-22, while Florida improves to 30-28 and advances to the regional final against Oklahoma State.
Scoring was hot an heavy from the beginning in this one, with Nebraska striking first on a two-run homer from Gabe Swansen. That gave him four home runs in Stillwater, something no Husker has done in a regional since Matt Hopper blasted four in the 2003 Lincoln Regional.
After Nebraska tacked on two more runs in the second inning, Florida posted a five-spot. The Gators would not relinquish the lead the rest of the way, which took nearly five and a half hours with a two hour weather delay in the middle.
The Huskers did close the gap out of the delay, adding a pair of runs in the sixth inning. But Florida put the game away with four runs in the sixth inning and six more in the seventh.
Six Husker pitchers saw action on the day, with starter Jackson Brockett lasting just 1.1 innings and allowing seven runs. Only Kyle Froelich and Ty Horn did not allow any runs in their combined 3.1 innings.
Four Huskers had multi-hit days, including the 2-for-5 effort from Swansen. Josh Overbeek also went 2-for-5, including a home run to help him get to a game-high four RBI.
Nebraska's 18th regional appearance in program history did not result in its first super regional since 2005. But over the course of the previous few month, the Huskers put together a 40-win season for the first time in a decade and grabbed the program's first conference tournament title since joining the Big Ten.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.