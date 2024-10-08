Louisville Football Commit Details Nebraska Cornhuskers Offer
Nebraska football recently threw its name in the hat for a current 2025 Louisville commit.
On Sunday evening, the Cornhuskers offered Buford High School 5-8 standout wide receiver Jordan Allen. Allen is currently committed to the Louisville Cardinals and is rated as a three-star wide receiver.
Allen plays high school football with 2026 Nebraska commit Dayton Raiola and played football with current Husker starting QB Dylan Raiola last season.
After receiving the offer, Allen caught up with HuskerMax.
"I am very thankful and grateful to receive the offer. They are a great program that is definitely on the rise,” Allen said. “I appreciate the recognition from different colleges and coaches. I just want to be the best player that I can be. I want to be a leader that my teammates can lean on. I want to be great.”
Having caught passes, and touchdowns, from both Raiolas sticks out to the Louisville commit.
“Playing with both of them is definitely a pro,” Allen said. ”Just knowing how they play and throw the ball will be easy to come by at the next level. I still have a good connection with Dylan and I am very close with Dayton.”
Allen said it was the head coach who offered him and that the Raiolas are working hard to bring a talented receiver they've worked with to Lincoln.
“Coach (Matt) Rhule offered me. They think that I can be a great asset to the offense,“ Allen said. “The Raiolas have been in my ear since Dylan got to Nebraska.”
