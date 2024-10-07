Nebraska Football: 2027 Quarterback Recruit Schedules Second Visit, Compliments Dylan Raiola
Nebraska football's recruitment of future talent continues to impress recruits who visit Lincoln's Memorial Stadium.
After stopping by the home of the Huskers on Saturday in a home victory over Rutgers, Nebraska 2027 quarterback target Trae Taylor complimented the Huskers and added that he had quickly rescheduled a second visit to Lincoln.
Taylor will visit Nebraska when the Huskers facing another red-and-white conference foe as the they play their final home game of the regular season on Nov. 23, welcoming Wisconsin. The visit will come one week after Taylor stops by Illinois to see the Fighting Illini battle Michigan State on Nov. 16.
Taylor was complimentary of the Huskers, posting on his personal X page that he had "an amazing time," including a "great game, great food, and great people." He also received a scholarship offer from coach Matt Rhule at midfield during pregame of the Rutgers contest.
The four-star (Rivals) quarterback from Carmel Catholic High School north of Chicago added in his recruitment visit that he "liked the offensive style" run by coordinator Marcus Satterfield, and was excited to return to Lincoln to take "a closer look." Rivals has the quarterback rated as the No. 33 overall player in the nation for the Class of 2027. Taylor has 25 scholarship offers, including powerhouse programs Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Taylorwas also complimentary of Dylan Raiola during his time in Lincoln on Saturday. Taylor posted online that the first-year starter was "cool to hang out with a bit" and he "hoped to get to pick his brain a bit on a few things." Taylor continued that he was impressed from what he saw from the Nebraska coaching staff.
Nebraska has received one commitment in the quarterback room for the class of 2026 in Raiola's younger brother Dayton, and could still have a other quarterbacks on the roster from the class of 2024. Raiola and backup quarterback Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue, Neb., would still have eligibility remaining by the time any class of 2027 recruit enrolld in Lincoln.
