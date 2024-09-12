Nebraska Football Returning to Peacock for Purdue Game
Nebraska football will have a streaming-only game again this season.
The Huskers are set to take Purdue on Sept. 28. That game from West Lafayette will air exclusively on Peacock.
Nebraska was on Peacock last week against Colorado, but that game was also available on NBC.
The news comes as NBC announced a slew of games for this upcoming week, including the network returning to Pasadena for the first time since the 1988 Rose Bowl. UCLA will host Indiana in that contest.
Nebraska hosted Maryland last season in a game that was aired exclusively on NBC's streaming service.
Subscriptions for Peacock begin at $7.99 a month, which will get you the Nebraska-Purdue game. There is a "No Ads (Limited Exclusions)" tier with Premium Plus for $13.99.
The Nebraska-Purdue contest will kick off at 11 a.m. CDT.
Other kickoff times and television destinations known so far:
- Sept. 14 vs. UNI at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
- Sept. 20 vs. Illinois at 7 p.m. on FOX
- Nov. 29 at Iowa at 6:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock
