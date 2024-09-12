Matt Rhule Lauds Nebraska's Week of Preparation for Northern Iowa
Can we expect a letdown Saturday night from the Huskers as they face an FCS opponent instead of an old rival?
Not if Nebraska plays like it has practiced this week, coach Matt Rhule indicated Thursday.
Speaking five days after Nebraska throttled Colorado and two days before the Huskers take on Northern Iowa, Rhule said the team was having "probably our best week of preparation."
"But I want to make sure I make the point a great week of practice does nothing for you in the game other than give yourself a chance," he said. "So you have to go play."
Addressing the special teams' uneven performance, Rhule said, "We're at a point now where we prepare our tail off and then the games tell us the truth about where we are." Nebraska has opened up the competition at long snapper; Rhule said the snap was a factor in Tristan Alvano's miss on a 32-yard field goal attempt against Colorado.
The Huskers are a four-touchdown favorite against the Panthers, who are coming to LIncoln with a 2-0 record and a No. 21 ranking in the FCS poll. Other remarks from Rhule as he spoke to the press for the final time before Saturday's 6:30 p.m. CDT kickoff:
- The Huskers' appeal of starting linebacker Mikai Gbayor's suspension for targeting has been denied, so he'll have to sit out the first half against UNI.
- Tight end Mac Markway, a recent addition to the team from LSU, tore an ACL in practice and will need surgery.
- On defense, "we now base a lot of times out of a four-man rush, playing match quarters, much like Iowa, whereas last year we were much more exotic with blitz packages and man to man."
- The Huskers are benefiting from a scout team that's loaded with talent, including quarterback Jalyn Gramstad and receivers Dae'von Hall and Isaiah McMorris.
HuskerMax discussion
