Nebraska Football Rival Coach Reportedly Suspended for Recruiting Violations
The Iowa Hawkeyes will start their season without their coach leading them onto the field.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has reportedly been suspended for NCAA recruitment violations regarding its starting quarterback Cade McNamara. The suspension will only cover the Hawkeyes' season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31.
According to 247Sports, the program is under investigation, but it is unclear whether the punishment levied against Ferentz was handed down by the NCAA or self-imposed by the school.
Wide receivers coach Jon Budamyr has also been suspended for the contest.
McNamara joined the Hawkeye program in December of 2022 out of the transfer portal after a stint with Michigan. The former Wolverine had been beat out by eventual national championship winning quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He started the opening five games for Iowa last season before he was sidelined with a knee injury, ending his 2023 campaign.
Ferentz enters his 26th season leading Iowa as the current longest-tenured coach in college football. The Iowa coach will meet with the media this afternoon.
Nebraska and Iowa will face off at the end of the regular season in Iowa City for a Black Friday night game at Kinnick Stadium.
