Nine Huskers Named to Senior Bowl Watch List
Nebraska football looks to build back its National Football League pipeline under second-year coach Matt Rhule.
Nine Huskers were named to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist, among 859 national prospects. The total number of prospects is significantly higher than in years past due to the new addition of specialists and underclassmen, as well as fifth- and sixth-year seniors who opted to use their extra COVID season of eligibility.
The Big Ten Conference was second in college football with 161 total players listed on the watch list.
Of the nine Huskers chosen, five are offensive players, including returning starters tight end Thomas Fidone and center Ben Scott. Three Nebraska newcomers, wide receivers Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor as well as offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua, were also on the prospect list.
Four Nebraska defenders were selected, including defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson, along with defensive backs Tommi Hill and DeShon Singleton. Hill has received high grades as a future NFL draft prospect, including a mock draft appearance as a first-round talent in 2025.
Of the selected players, four received the single-digit jersey distinction Tuesday, separating those players as the "toughest" of the Nebraska football team, as voted on by members of the team. Those four include Banks (the lone offensive player), Robinson, Hill and Singleton.
The Huskers open the season Aug. 31, when they host UTEP at 2:30 p.m. CDT.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.