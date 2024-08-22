Nebraska Football Ditching Alternate Uniforms

Sep 29, 2012; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Kyler Reed (25) yells after scoring a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 30-27. / Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
No alternate uniforms for Nebraska football in 2024.
Huskers coach Matt Rhule was asked about the latest on an alternates for the fall on "Sports Nightly" Wednesday.
"There's no alternate uniform this year," Rhule said. "There was nothing planned for this year. I think that was just sort of a philosophical decision."
Rhule said the process for alternates typically begins two years before they are put to use. He added that the process is already underway with discussions for 2026.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) celebrate after a touchdown by Haarberg against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Last year, the 100 Years of Memorial Stadium celebrations included a few modest design elements to an otherwise regular Husker uniform. If it were up to Rhule, a self-described "traditionalist", NU would never go away from the regular uniforms.
"I love seeing traditional uniforms," Rhule said.
Rhule acknowledged that younger generations enjoy switching things up.
"I know if our players had their druthers, they would definitely... every player every recruit would come out white on white one game or red on red one game," Rhule said.
Nebraska has had a hit and miss history with alternate uniforms. The Huskers have typically utilized the opportunity to pay homage to something from the program's storied past, which makes the idea of no alternate in 2024 interesting, as Nebraska's Sep. 20 game against Illinois will be the 400th consecutive sellout for the Huskers at Memorial Stadium.
