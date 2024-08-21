Huskers WR Jaylen Lloyd "Ready to Be a Big Play Guy" for Nebraska Football
Jaylen Lloyd is ready to take his explosiveness to another level for Nebraska football in 2024.
The sophomore receiver from Omaha Westside was featured on Tuesday's "Sports Nightly" radio program, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming season with co-host Jessica Coody. The former Warrior spoke on his current health through fall camp:
"I feel good, good to be back out there," Lloyd said. "Everybody's having fun. Receiver group is doing amazing, we love the quarterbacks. Everybody is just having fun on offense right now."
Lloyd added that he feels like he's more comfortable in Lincoln and with the Marcus Satterfield offense heading into his second year.
"I feel like I know a lot more. I feel like I'm almost in a leader role to the younger guys like Jacory (Barney) and Keelan (Smith). I keep growing my game with older guys like Jahmal (Banks) and Isaiah (Neyor)," Lloyd said.
Coody followed up by asking what he felt his role for the Big Red's offense would be in 2024.
"I want to be a big play guy. Not just a one type of "big play" - I'm talking end of the game, third down, every down receiver... a guy that we rely on to make big plays."- Jaylen Lloyd on his role in 2024
"You have to come out here everyday and be that type of guy," Lloyd said. "You can't have off days. If you do, you make sure that next day is amazing. You have to stack days, and just work."
Lloyd added that he's enjoying working with his fellow receivers, and shared similar thoughts to what his peer Alex Bullock spoke on Monday's episode.
"The receiver room is really fun this year - super competitive. We can do almost anything. We got big guys like Malachi (Coleman), Isaiah and Jahmal can take it off your head, we have speed in me and Jacory. We just do everything," Lloyd said.
Lloyd continued in talking about the turnover issues and how the Huskers are working to correct their mistakes from last season, as well as how Nebraska can compete in the Big Ten this season.
The Nebraska receivers now know who their starting quarterback will be, as Dylan Raiola was named the starter for game one against UTEP on Wednesday morning. Lloyd hooked up with the freshman quarterback in the Red-White Spring Game for a 64-yard touchdown.
