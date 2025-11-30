Nebraska Football's 2025 MVPs, Best Wins, and Turning Points
The 2025 regular season came and went faster than Nyziah Hunter on a screen pass. It’s time to take stock of the good, the bad, and the heart-wrenching.
Offensive MVP: Emmett Johnson
This one was easy.
Johnson’s ascendancy from high-potential role player to certified weapon was a boon to an offense still grasping for identity. He ran for 100+ yards in eight games, including a gutty 27-carry day at Northwestern when the Huskers needed a steady hand. What’s more, he got stronger as the year went on, capping his efforts with a 217-yard day against a stingy Iowa defense.
Johnson was just as deadly via the passing game, becoming the first Husker to net both 100 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving in his breakout game against UCLA. For his efforts, he should soon be listed on All-American teams, the first Husker to earn such recognition since Lavonte David in 2011.
Runner Up: Nyziah Hunter
Defensive MVP: Ceyair Wright
With apologies to DeShon Singleton, the people’s choice for Defensive MVP, I’m casting my lot with Ceyair.
The fifth-year senior did his job so well that fans often asked where he was throughout the game, as offenses quickly learned that throwing to his side of the field was a fool’s errand. His stats – 25 tackles and zero picks – are underwhelming because of it (think Prince Amukamara’s quiet but dominant 2010 season).
Wright’s crowning achievement was shutting down former teammate Makai Lemon, holding the USC All-American to a season-low 18 receiving yards in what should have been Nebraska’s breakout win of the year.
Runner Up: DeShon Singleton
Special Teams MVP: Kenneth Williams
If there’s a poster boy for Nebraska’s special teams renaissance, it’s probably Williams.
The sophomore running back added a game-changing return element to kickoffs NU has lacked since JD Spielman left. He turned the tide in the Maryland outing, racing 85 yards to the Terrapin 10-yard line, which would result in the Huskers taking the lead on a touchdown pass to Luke Lindenmeyer. Then he broke a 7-6 stalemate against Northwestern by taking back the first Husker kickoff return for a touchdown since 2017. He was awarded a scholarship by Troy Dannen after Maryland for his efforts.
Runner Up: Archie Wilson
True Freshman of the Year: Kade Pietrzak
Harder to defend than to pronounce his last name, the North Dakota native made his presence known early on and showed why Nebraska fought so hard to wrestle him away from Oklahoma last year on the recruiting trail. For the season, he notched six TFLs, two sacks, including a rare safety in the contest against Akron, and a pass breakup for good measure.
Runner-Up: TJ Lateef
Transfer of the Year: Nyziah Hunter
No disrespect meant towards his predecessors, but Nyziah is the receiver the Huskers have been waiting for, the type of guy who can make a contested catch and also outrun defenders with his tremendous footspeed. Hunter was instrumental in victories over Michigan State and Maryland, scoring three touchdowns against the two. NFL front offices will be salivating over him whenever he decides to enter the draft.
Runner-Up: Andrew Marshall
Costliest Injury: Dylan Raiola
The USC game, and the season at large, changed on Dylan’s third-quarter injury against the Trojans.
The Huskers were up 14-6 and driving for another score after an Andrew Marshall interception. The much-hyped Blackout game was trending towards Nebraska’s first-ever win over USC, and their first ranked win against an opponent since 2016. Alas, it was not to be. Dylan was sacked, fumbled the ball back to USC, and broke his fibula in the process.
TJ Lateef performed well in the win at UCLA but was in over his head in deflating losses to Penn State and Iowa.
Runner-Up: Malcolm Hartzog
Best Win: Northwestern
Here’s where things get sad.
Lost in a 7-win regular season – their most since 2016 – is that Nebraska failed to bag a marquee win. Their lone victory over a team with a winning record came in the season opener against Cincinnati.
But Northwestern, a 6-6 team that plays the sort of Big Ten bully-ball that has long vexed the Huskers, is a better win. The Huskers faced the sort of adversity (and horrendous officiating) that would’ve toppled them in previous seasons, but Big Red prevailed this time, in part to excellent special teams play. Imagine saying that of any game in the last eight years.
Runner-Up: Cincinnati
Turning Point: USC
Nebraska had USC on the ropes. The season hinged on getting this victory and making a late-season run at the Playoff, or at least at 9-10 wins. But Raiola sat back too long in the pocket, allowed his first sack all game, and fumbled the ball back to USC. It precipitated a late-season slide.
Worst Loss: Iowa
Minnesota was a worse opponent, and the Huskers’ six points and nine sacks yielded in Minneapolis were a more baffling performance. But that game was in their house, a place they went undefeated in 2025, and without the stakes that Iowa had. Conversely, the Hawkeyes came to Lincoln for a season-defining tilt against the Huskers, and Big Red faltered mightily, again, and soured a season that once held so much promise.
Runner-Up: Minnesota
Best Coaching Job: Mike Ekeler
He had fans screaming to build him a statue, such was the dramatic nature of his turnaround. You name it – kick off returns, punting, kicking, coverage – Ek improved it in 2025. His energy gives the Huskers a bit of an edge, too.
Runner-Up: Addison Williams
Most Disappointing Coaching Job: Donovan Raiola
The offensive line was seen as a strength coming into the year, with no less than four tackles with starting experience and an interior that looked to be a strength. Instead, Donovan’s unit got his nephew beaten up.
They surrendered eight sacks to Michigan, nine to Minnesota, and even four to a previously impotent Michigan State pass rush. Yeah, Dylan and the running backs have their share of blame in those figures, too. But it’s the line that prevented Nebraska from taking the next step in 2025.
Runner-Up: Terry Bradden
Best Offensive Performance: UCLA
The Huskers went to LA without Dylan Raiola, who was in New York for season-ending surgery, and coming off a deflating loss to USC. A poor performance wouldn’t have been totally unexpected.
Instead, TJ Lateef led the offense to touchdowns on their first four drives and ran out the clock when UCLA inched back. No one committed a penalty, the offensive line mauled the Bruins in the trenches, and, oh yeah, Emmett Johnson became the first running back in college football all year to eclipse both 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. Their efforts ranked second nationally in PFSN’s CFB Offense Impact Metric.
Runner-Up: Akron
Best Defensive Performance: USC
Yeah, the Huskers lost. But they held the nation’s top offense to a season-worst performance. They also held Makai Lemon in check, thanks in large part to Ceyair Wright’s sticky coverage.
The Blackshirts gave the offense plenty of chances to take the game over. But while Holgorsen’s charges weren’t up to the task, John Butler’s unit earned its flowers.
Runner-Up: Cincinnati
Most Heartwarming Moment: Archie Wilson’s press conference
The young man from Victoria, Australia, got up to the mic, fielded a question about being far from home, and broke down at the podium, leading to international coverage. It was a poignant reminder of the human beings playing behind those red facemasks and the cost they pay to play the game they love.
Runner-Up: Kenneth Williams being awarded a scholarship after Maryland win
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.