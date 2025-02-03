Nebraska Legacy Reveals Reason For Choosing Old Big 12 Rival Over Huskers
Ruby Meylan's legacy at Nebraska dates back to her grandfather, Wayne Meylan, who starred on the gridiron from 1965-67. Her father also began his collegiate football career with the Huskers.
The path to Lincoln seemed to be laid out for Ruby until she chose Washington to begin her collegiate career and after two seasons with the Huskies, she entered the transfer portal.
Ruby chose Oklahoma State and in an interview with Jenni Carlson of The Oklahoman revealed why she became a Cowgirl.
“I’ve been an alpha on pretty much every single team I’ve ever played on, so that was my expectation coming here, too,” she said. “I wasn’t going to transfer somewhere where I wouldn’t be the one.
“I do feel like I had to come in and earn that, too. Yes, that was their expectation of me, but I’ve had to come in and prove that I was going to get better.”
When Meylan entered the portal, rumors swirled that she could return home to either Omaha or Nebraska. If she transferred to Omaha, she would have been reunited with her club coach Mike Heard but chances of making the Women's College World Series would be slim. If she followed the legacy, she wouldn't have been the No. 1.
Meylan graduated from Skutt Catholic in Omaha and led the Skyhawks to a state title in 2020 and 2021. She also won a PGF National Championship with the 18-and-under Nebraska Gold team that featured starting pitcher Jordy Bahl, first baseman Bella Bacon, and shortstop Ava Kuszak in 2021.
Both pitchers had an immense amount of pressure but it was Bahl who pitched the championship game and won the title for the Midwest squad.
According to Ruby's father, she didn't leave Washington because she was unhappy.
“U-Dub’s team fell apart,” her dad, Wayne, said of the unexpected exit of three of the team’s top four hitters and one of its other top pitchers the week after the Huskies were bounced from the NCAA Tournament. “She kind of found herself sitting there with a couple of girls, and it’s like, ‘Do I spend the last two years of my career rebuilding a program, or do I go somewhere?’
“She was kind of torn and really hadn’t ever planned on leaving.”
“She’s an extremely loyal person, and she never in a million years, nor did we, ever think she would leave Washington," Ruby's mother, Heidi, said.
But the truth lies in the quotes. Times were tough at Washington and Ruby Meylan wanted a program where the spotlight would be on her and her team would be a favorite not to just to play in the WCWS but to win it.
Wouldn't it be something if the Cowgirls and Huskers were to meet again in the postseason? It could happen.
