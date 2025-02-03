After Nebrasketball: Another Ranked Win for Nebraska Men's Basketball
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow turn on the mics and talk about Nebraska's six-point win on the road in Eugene!
In this story:
Nebraska men's basketball goes on the road and shocks 16th-ranked Oregon for the team's fourth ranked win of the year and the guys, if nothing else, are just thrilled to not be doing a depressing show for the second week in a row!
Some of the things Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow hit on include:
- That was vintage Brice and Juwan, and it's incredible how much getting that changes the entire team.
- Nebraska didn't do anything amazing statistically, they just hit a few more shots than Oregon, a statistical breakdown.
- Did the final score make the game look closer than it actually was?
- Rollie's transition from a point guard to a...whatever he is now?
- Nebraska could not hit threes for anything, what happens when they do?
- A new assessment on the rest of the season after a win that significantly changes the outlook
- Avoiding a letdown against Washington.
- Discussing the possibility of the first ever After Nebrasketball live watchalong!
Listen to the guys below.
