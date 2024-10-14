All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Latest Bowl Projections After Bye Week

The Huskers did not play this past week, and their bowl projections did not change.

Tanner Johnson

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) runs after a catch on a fake punt against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska football is only one win away from playing in its first bowl game since 2016. 

That is a long time to go between postseason appearances for a program with as rich a history as Nebraska has. The Huskers have played in 53 bowl games in the program’s history with a 26-27 record in those games. However, the Huskers have not played in a bowl game since 2016 against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. That was under former head coach Mike Riley, whose disappointing tenure feels like it was a generation ago. 

However, the Huskers are off to their first 5-1 start since 2016 and are all but assured to make the postseason this year. In ESPN's latest bowl projections from writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, the Huskers are in the same spot they were last week. After Nebraska's bye, their bowl projections remained the same.

Bonagura has the Huskers in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils and Schlabach has them in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. Coincidentally, both Duke and Texas A&M were also on bye weeks this past weekend. The Aggies are currently the only team that is 3-0 in the SEC and are at the top of the standings in the conference. Duke is 5-1 overall but just 1-1 in the ACC.

All three of these teams have their sights set on potential playoff berths, as they have one loss each. However, if the playoffs are not an option, then the Huskers could be playing either one of these teams in a postseason finale that Husker fans have not experienced in eight years.

Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is a sports writer and journalist who has experience covering multiple sports, collegiate and professional. He reports on a national level using his knowledge of teams from all over the country. He has provided coverage for the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida State Seminoles. He is also a co-host of Triple Option A College Football Podcast. On this podcast, he provides a national coverage of college football and engages with fans and members of the media.

