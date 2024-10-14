Nebraska Football's Latest Bowl Projections After Bye Week
Nebraska football is only one win away from playing in its first bowl game since 2016.
That is a long time to go between postseason appearances for a program with as rich a history as Nebraska has. The Huskers have played in 53 bowl games in the program’s history with a 26-27 record in those games. However, the Huskers have not played in a bowl game since 2016 against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. That was under former head coach Mike Riley, whose disappointing tenure feels like it was a generation ago.
However, the Huskers are off to their first 5-1 start since 2016 and are all but assured to make the postseason this year. In ESPN's latest bowl projections from writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, the Huskers are in the same spot they were last week. After Nebraska's bye, their bowl projections remained the same.
Bonagura has the Huskers in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils and Schlabach has them in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. Coincidentally, both Duke and Texas A&M were also on bye weeks this past weekend. The Aggies are currently the only team that is 3-0 in the SEC and are at the top of the standings in the conference. Duke is 5-1 overall but just 1-1 in the ACC.
All three of these teams have their sights set on potential playoff berths, as they have one loss each. However, if the playoffs are not an option, then the Huskers could be playing either one of these teams in a postseason finale that Husker fans have not experienced in eight years.
