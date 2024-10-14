Husker Doc Talk: Nebraska Football Looks to Upset Indiana
The Huskers enjoyed a week off watching what might have been the best week in college football so far this season. Sitting out a week should be more than enough motivation for Nebraska as it travels to Indiana, hoping to upset the unbeaten and 16th-ranked Hoosiers.
Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka take a deep dive into the game. Let's make one thing abundantly clear: yes, Indiana is unbeaten. However, the Hoosiers have yet to play any significant team. Nebraska will be its most formidable opponent to date.
That's not to say Indiana doesn't have firepower; it does! The Hoosiers average almost 48 points per game and 515 yards per game. They will spread the field and pass a lot, led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The fifth-year senior is completing almost 74% of his passes and has 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
But don't look past the Indiana rushing attack. It averages 200 yards a game on the ground and picks up an impressive 5.1 yards per carry.
Indiana's defensive numbers look solid on paper, but let's be real—the schedule is weak! Indiana hasn't played a team with a record above .500, and in Big Ten play, UCLA, Maryland and Northwestern have a combined conference record of 1-7.
This game is getting some national attention as FOX will do its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show from Bloomington, where it is also Homecoming.
Does all this add up to a Nebraska win and the Huskers becoming bowl-eligible? Watch or listen by hitting one of the play buttons above and find out what Travis and Dr. Rob think.
