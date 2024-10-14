NEW EPISODE: Mitch Sherman Joins the Common Fans for a Mid-Season Review
Mid-season grades, schedule predictions, and more with Mitch Sherman.
In this story:
Mitch Sherman, writer for The Athletic and host of the Locked on Nebraska podcast, joins the Common Fans to assess where things stand for Nebraska the football team at mid-season.
Big picture takeaways:
- Team has been inconsistent but has made significant gains compared to a year ago.
- Husker fans should be happy with 5-1, with much more left for this team to accomplish in the second half of the season.
Report cards (tune in to hear the specific letter grades assigned by Mitch and the Common Fans):
- Husker defense has been excellent for most of the year.
- Offense improving but inconsistent.
- Special teams arguably worse than last year.
- Overall the team is trending in the right direction.
Schedule predictions for the remainder of the season:
- Mitch and the Common Fans go game-by-game to predict how Nebraska will fare in the second half of the season.
- The predicted outcomes range from 8-4 to 10-2. Listen to find out how the boys picked!
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
