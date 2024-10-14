All Huskers

NEW EPISODE: Mitch Sherman Joins the Common Fans for a Mid-Season Review

Mid-season grades, schedule predictions, and more with Mitch Sherman.

TJ Birkel

Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Mitch Sherman, writer for The Athletic and host of the Locked on Nebraska podcast, joins the Common Fans to assess where things stand for Nebraska the football team at mid-season.

Big picture takeaways:

  • Team has been inconsistent but has made significant gains compared to a year ago.
  • Husker fans should be happy with 5-1, with much more left for this team to accomplish in the second half of the season. 

Report cards (tune in to hear the specific letter grades assigned by Mitch and the Common Fans):

  • Husker defense has been excellent for most of the year. 
  • Offense improving but inconsistent. 
  • Special teams arguably worse than last year.
  • Overall the team is trending in the right direction.

Schedule predictions for the remainder of the season:

  • Mitch and the Common Fans go game-by-game to predict how Nebraska will fare in the second half of the season.
  • The predicted outcomes range from 8-4 to 10-2. Listen to find out how the boys picked! 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch now! 

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

TJ Birkel
TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

