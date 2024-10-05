All Huskers

Nebraska Football Hands Rutgers First Loss, 14-7

The Huskers score 14 points in the first half then hold on late to top previously unbeaten Rutgers.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson runs with the ball against Rutgers.
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson runs with the ball against Rutgers. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

When the Blackshirts were needed most, they came through.

Nebraska football beat Rutgers 14-7 Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. NU improves to 5-1 while the Scarlet Knights (4-1) suffer their first defeat.

The Huskers jumped out to a 14-0 lead before halftime, utilizing a strong running game and an efficient Dylan Raiola performance Despite an interception and a blocked punt, the Blackshirts held the visits without an points.

In the second half, the defense continued to shine. On back-to-back possessions, Rutgers set up at the Nebraska 2 and 28.

Zero points were scored.

The Nebraska offense struggled over the final 15 minutes, but even with a late Rutgers touchdown, the Blackshirts held true to keep the Scarlet Knights from tying the game.

Raiola finished with 134 passing yards, with only 14 of those coming after halftime. Brian Buschini passed for 30 yards on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.

The Huskers ran for 97 yards, iwth 57 of those yards coming from Dante Dowdell.

Rutgers totaled 264 yards, including 186 through the air from Athan Kaliakmanis. Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 64 yards on eight carries in the first half, finished with 78 yards.

Nebraska is off next week. The Huskers return to action at undefeated Indiana Oct. 19.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

