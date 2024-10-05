Nebraska Football Hands Rutgers First Loss, 14-7
When the Blackshirts were needed most, they came through.
Nebraska football beat Rutgers 14-7 Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. NU improves to 5-1 while the Scarlet Knights (4-1) suffer their first defeat.
The Huskers jumped out to a 14-0 lead before halftime, utilizing a strong running game and an efficient Dylan Raiola performance Despite an interception and a blocked punt, the Blackshirts held the visits without an points.
In the second half, the defense continued to shine. On back-to-back possessions, Rutgers set up at the Nebraska 2 and 28.
Zero points were scored.
The Nebraska offense struggled over the final 15 minutes, but even with a late Rutgers touchdown, the Blackshirts held true to keep the Scarlet Knights from tying the game.
Raiola finished with 134 passing yards, with only 14 of those coming after halftime. Brian Buschini passed for 30 yards on a fake punt in the fourth quarter.
The Huskers ran for 97 yards, iwth 57 of those yards coming from Dante Dowdell.
Rutgers totaled 264 yards, including 186 through the air from Athan Kaliakmanis. Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 64 yards on eight carries in the first half, finished with 78 yards.
Nebraska is off next week. The Huskers return to action at undefeated Indiana Oct. 19.
