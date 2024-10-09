Pro Football Focus Names Two Nebraska Football Defenders to Big Ten Team of the Week
Nebraska football's defense had another positive performance Saturday, handling Rutgers in a 14-7 victory at Memorial Stadium.
The Blackshirts' had some fresh faces make big plays when called upon, and the new playmakers received national recognition after the contest. Pro Football Focus rated Nebraska edge rusher James Williams and cornerback Ceyair Wright as members of the Big Ten's "Team of the Week" on Monday.
Both players earned high grades from PFF's rating system. Wright earned his second start of the season against Rutgers after Tommi Hill went down during the Illinois contest with an injury. Since the overtime loss, the former USC transfer has been a lockdown corner opposite Marques Buford Jr. Wright was targeted nine times against Rutgers, allowing only one catch while nabbing an interception, breaking up two passes and allowing a 0.0 passer rating.
Wright's performance also earned him the highest grade from PFF's rating system, giving him an 84.4 point total out of 100. The former Trojan graded out as the highest-rated cornerback across major college football. Wright was also a key piece of the special teams, preventing a fake field goal run from converting a first down in the opening quarter against the Scarlet Knights.
Wright was joined by Rutgers corner Eric Rogers as the opposite corner listed on the PFF Team of the Week. The Scarlet Knights were also featured with linebacker Dariel Djabome on the roster.
On the Nebraska defensive line, James Williams finished with a PFF grade of 90.2, third highest in college football and the Big Ten. The conference had the top six PFF defensive lineman grades in week six.
Williams was tied for the runner-up spot for the most quarterback pressures in college football in week six with eight total pressures. Wake Forest's Jasheen Davis also had eight, while Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku led Power Four conferences with nine.
The Huskers' edge rusher ended his breakout Saturday performance with two sacks, three quarterback hits, and the 87.7 pass rush grade. Williams' 90.2 grade overall included the sophomore's five total tackles in the Big Ten victory. The Missouri native tied his career-best two sacks against Rutgers, matching his week five total at Purdue.
The Huskers' defense continues to impress statistically, generating national attention with its play the past two contests. Against Rutgers and Purdue, Nebraska's defense allowed 17 total points, 3.9 yards per play, and forced three turnovers including a pick-six in the 28-10 victory in West Lafayette. The Blackshirts are currently 14th overall in total defense.
After a week off Saturday, the Nebraska defense faces stiff tests against two of the nation's top 10 teams in total offense. The Huskers will travel to 18th-ranked Indiana for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff on FOX on Oct. 19, followed by a trip to face second-ranked Ohio State on Oct. 26 in Columbus. The Hoosiers and Buckeyes rank sixth and ninth, respectively, in total offense with over 500 yards per game.
