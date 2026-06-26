Nebraska Football Snubbed From Top Defensive Player Ratings by EA Sports

The Blackshirts have some work to do in impressing critics of Nebraska's defense.

No Nebraska defensive players were listed among the EA Sports top-rated defensive players in the latest edition of the College Football 27 franchise's preseason ratings. EA Sports released its ratings for the top defensive individual players in the game on Thursday as part of the game's "ratings reveal" week. The video game has been a mainstay for college football fans since its return three seasons ago after stopping production nearly a decade prior due to infringements on name, image, and likeness for collegiate athletes.

EA Sports released its 'Toughest Places to Play' rankings on Monday and the game's top overall rated teams on Tuesday. Nebraska center Justin Evans earned a nod as one of the top returning offensive players in the country, earning a 91 overall rating as the fifth-best center in the game's preseason release. Evans was the only Nebraska player to receive a top-100 player rating.

Nebraska defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri rushes USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The lack of high-end talent on Nebraska's defense recognized from EA Sports matches the video game's initial overview of the Huskers' entire defensive unit, as the game rated Nebraska at an 82 overall defensive rating on Tuesday. The Huskers' offense was better at 85 overall, as the team earned the 24th-highest rating on average with an 83 overall rating. The team rating put Nebraska fifth in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, USC, and Michigan.

Nebraska made sweeping changes on defense over the off-season, firing one-year coordinator John Butler in favor of former San Diego State defensive coordinator Rob Aurich. Terry Bradden was replaced with Corey Brown on the defensive line, and Roy Manning was brought in as an assistant for the defensive edge rushers. Nebraska also lost defensive back Malcolm Hartzog and defensive linemen Keona Davis in the transfer portal while needing to replace defensive backs DeShon Singleton and Ceyair Wright, linebackers Javin Wright and Dasan McCullough, and defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy from graduation.

The Huskers, however, return some strong candidates to take the next step as potential game-wreckers under a new defensive staff. Four of Nebraska's top-six tackle leaders from 2025 return as defensive backs Rex Guthrie, Donovan Jones, and Andrew Marshall are set for bigger roles in Aurich's defense, while linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. aims to improve upon his sophomore campaign. Marshall's first year in Lincoln was notable with 45 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and an interception after starting for 13 games on the opposite side cornerback position across from Wright. He would earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten in 2025.

Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska's defensive line has also flashed big-game potential but has yet to showcase its talent completely between Williams Nwaneri, Cameron Lenhardt, and Riley Van Poppel. The trio combined for only six sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with Nwaneri earning half of the stops behind the line of scrimmage. Kade Pietrzak was a force in spurts, earning 7.0 tackles for loss on 17 tackles on the season. Nwaneri is a former five-star talent after his transfer from Missouri, while Lenhardt and Van Poppel have yet to pop after flashing in different times of their respective three-year stints in Lincoln.

Shavers leads the returning linebacker group with 61 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, along with a sack, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble from his second season of college football. While Shavers' numbers improved during his sophomore year, there was a lack of talented underclassmen who showcased growth during the 2025 season.

Nebraska aimed to bolster the new defense led by Aurich and the new assistant coaches with key additions from the transfer portal. Linebacker Owen Chambliss and safety Dwayne McDougle arrived in Lincoln from San Diego State to follow their defensive coordinator, while defensive end Anthony Jones moved on from UCLA to add another pass rusher to Nebraska's defensive line. Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington also adds another interior lineman to create a disruptive front for the Blackshirts.

Oregon's defense received high marks from EA Sports in the preseason ratings drop for College Football 27. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska's offense will face several tough tests with highly-rated defenders on its 2026 schedule, but won't take on a top-rated defender until facing the gauntlet of its Big Ten Conference schedule. Oregon boasts five players in the top 10 of the game's defensive position groups, while Indiana has three. Ohio State only earned one player, edge rusher Kenvatta Jackson Jr., in one of the top 10 position group rankings.

The Huskers will welcome defending national champion Indiana to Memorial Stadium on Oct. 10 as the Hoosiers will bring cornerback Jamari Sharpe (91 overall), defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker (92 overall), and linebacker Rolijah Hardy (91 overall). Nebraska then visits Oregon a week later, battling cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. (91 overall), defensive tackles A'Mauri Washington (93 overall) and Bear Alexander (90 overall), as well as edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei (94 overall) and Teitum Tuioti (92 overall).

Nebraska remains with only five teams on its 2026 schedule with top-100 rated players including Indiana, Oregon, Rutgers, Ohio State, and Iowa. Rutgers and Iowa failed to add a top-rated defensive player in the latest ratings reveal. The ratings schedule release week continues on Friday as the full list of player ratings set to be revealed. The game is set for a wide release on July 9.