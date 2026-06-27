Five-Star Forward Dawson Battie Returning to Nebraska for Second Official Visit

One of the nation's top forwards is giving Nebraska another look.

First reported by Robin Washut of HuskerOnline, the Big Red have secured a second official visit from the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. Dawson Battie of St. Mark's High School in Dallas, Texas, will return to Lincoln for the third time overall during the weekend of Oct. 9.

Battie, a five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, first traveled to campus in August of 2025 before returning to watch the Huskers take on then-No. 9 Illinois in February. Despite Nebraska's nine-point loss, the visit left a lasting impression, and the Huskers have remained among his top schools. They'll now get another opportunity to strengthen their position this fall.

Here's the latest on Battie's recruitment, including where Nebraska stands and why the Huskers feel confident about their chances leading down the final stretch until the early signing period in November.

Battie's Other Top Schools

The composite five-star has no shortage of Division I offers. Battie holds 23 in total, with Nebraska, SMU, Texas, Kentucky, and Kansas appearing to be among the top on his list.

The Huskers were one of the first Power Conference programs to offer the Dallas native, extending one in October of 2024. Since then, Battie's recruitment has taken off, but Nebraska has remained within striking distance.

To date, Battie has visited SMU three times, Nebraska twice, and both Texas and Kentucky once. He also has official visits scheduled this fall to Texas A&M, Houston, SMU, and Virginia before announcing his college decision.

NU's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

Nebraska currently has one commitment in its 2027 recruiting class: Ty Schlagel. The 6-foot-5 rising senior from Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, is ranked No. 107 nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

The four-star recruit committed to the Huskers in October of 2025 after choosing Nebraska over fellow Big Ten programs such as Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. He quickly developed a strong relationship with Fred Hoiberg's staff and has remained committed ever since.

NU is expected to add at least one or two more high school prospects to the class, making Battie one of the program's biggest remaining targets left on the board.

Other 2027 Prospects Who Have Visited Lincoln in 2026:

All 2027 Prospects Nebraska Has Offered

Nebraska has extended offers to 13 prospects in the 2027 class, with most of them being forwards. Battie is one of the two five-stars on this list.

Dooney Johnson (Gonzaga), Jack Kohnen (Iowa State), London Dada (Creighton), Donovan Davis (Iowa State), Chase Richardson (Texas A&M), Jalen Brown (Wisconsin), Ryan Hampton (Kentucky), and Mathias Alessanco (South Carolina) are committed to other schools.

Remaining uncommitted targets include Battie, Eden Vinyard, Isaiah Mack-Russel, and Cherif Millogo. They could also work to flip targets closer to signing day, though with the 5-for-5 eligibility rules passing earlier this week, the Huskers have several players on their current roster who have gained an additional year.

What Happens Next?

For now, Nebraska's staff has plenty of reason to feel optimistic. Not only have the Huskers remained contenders throughout Battie's recruitment, but they'll also get another opportunity to host him before the early signing period in November of this year.

Several high-profile programs remain near the top, but a strong start to the 2026-27 season against Providence and Boise State could further strengthen NU's pitch. While NIL will undoubtedly play a role, Battie's recruitment appears to be centered around relationships, player development, and overall fit.

If the Huskers can check those boxes, they'll have a real shot. Battie has the talent to start as a true freshman, and wherever he ultimately signs, he'll likely have an opportunity to contribute right away. Landing him would give Nebraska the highest-ranked recruit in program history, making it easy to understand why Hoiberg and his staff aren't backing down from the fight.

Time will tell how the pecking order finishes out. At the very least, currently, the Huskers are near the very top.