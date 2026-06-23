Nebraska's Memorial Stadium Fails to Crack EA Sports' 'Toughest Places to Play'

EA Sports has once again snubbed Nebraska football's home turf.

The latest installment in the EA Sports college football video game franchise, College Football 27, released its top rankings for venues across the sport on Monday as part of the game's "ratings reveal" week. The video game has been a mainstay for college football fans since its return three seasons ago after stopping production nearly a decade prior due to infringements on name, image, and likeness for collegiate athletes.

In every iteration of the rebirthed franchise so far, Nebraska football has failed to crack one of the top locations in college football each season. Memorial Stadium was notably absent in its original return to the video game in 2024, a far cry from its No. 13 finish in the NCAA Football franchise's 2014 release prior to the series ceasing production.

🏟️ The Toughest Places to Play in #CFB27 are here.



Surely everyone will agree with this list. pic.twitter.com/XuVl6pu2it — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 22, 2026

The Huskers' home falls behind several Big Ten rivals, including Ohio State (2), Penn State (3), Oregon (6), Michigan (12), Washington (15), Indiana (17), and Iowa (19). The Big Ten Conference controlled seven of the top 25 toughest venues according to the game's ratings, sitting behind the SEC's 11 represented stadiums. LSU held the top spot with Tiger Stadium, while Georgia (4), Alabama (5), Florida (7), Tennessee (8), Texas A&M (10), Oklahoma (11), Texas (13), Auburn (14), South Carolina (16), and Mississippi State (25) all earned spots in the top 25.

The highest-rated non-Big Ten or SEC program was Clemson's Memorial Stadium at No. 9. The ACC accounted for four spots, including Clemson, Florida State (21), Virginia Tech (22), and North Carolina State (23). The Big 12 held two spots with Utah (18) and BYU (24) while Notre Dame earned a top-20 nod at No. 20.

Nebraska has done its part to create new life into Memorial Stadium over the last few seasons, adding night-game spectacles, including drone performances, themes, and last season's "Blackout" game on Nov. 1 against USC. Nebraska added black accents across Memorial Stadium, including new endzone and midfield paint to accentuate the Huskers' all-black alternate uniforms and stadium request for fans in attendance to don black for the contest.

Lil Red dons a black hat for Nebraska's blackout game against USC. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The stadium experiment lived up to the moment, but failed to garner a win for the Huskers against USC as Nebraska fell to the Trojans 21-17. The contest was one of three home losses for Nebraska in 2025 after posting a 5-2 home mark in 2024. Rhule's Huskers have turned the tide at Memorial Stadium since joining the program in 2023, going 13-8 in Lincoln over the past three seasons. Prior to Rhule's arrival, Nebraska had not posted a winning home record since 2018, as all four of the Huskers' wins that season came at Memorial Stadium.

The 2026 season gives Nebraska a unique opportunity to rebuild Memorial Stadium's historic status with several marquee matchups on the Huskers' home slate this season. Nebraska is set to welcome defending national champion Indiana as well as Big Ten runner-up Ohio State at Memorial Stadium this fall, while also hosting Maryland and Washington in conference play. The Huskers will also take on non-conference foes Ohio, Bowling Green, and North Dakota in Lincoln to open the season.

The home of the "Sea of Red" is set for a major overhaul once the season concludes, as the Nebraska Board of Regents approved the 'Big Red Rebuild' project in April. The project is a transformative plan to modernize and enhance Memorial Stadium for future generations of Husker fans, as the project is scheduled to be completed by kickoff of the 2028 season.

An aerial view of the proposed renovations of Memorial Stadium from the southwest. | Nebraska Athletics

Memorial Stadium's improvements would include features added and renovated at the West, South, and East Stadium sections, as South Stadium would be completely demolished and rebuilt. Other features would include a new South Plaza, premium seating rebuilds, improved general seating area, and renovated premium clubs and suite levels.

“This is a multi-generational opportunity to build on the legacy of Memorial Stadium while positioning the University of Nebraska for long-term success,” said University of Nebraska System President Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D. "Big Red Rebuild" reflects a thoughtful, strategic investment in facilities that support not only athletics, but also our broader academic mission and student experience."

Another strong home mark at Memorial Stadium, mixed with the updated changes coming to the home of the Huskers, could generate a top billing for the stadium in time for the next edition of the EA Sports college football video game.

EA Sports' College Football 27 Top 25 Toughest Places to Play

Tiger Stadium (LSU) Ohio Stadium (Ohio State) Beaver Stadium (Penn State) Sanford Stadium (Georgia) Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama) Autzen Stadium (Oregon) Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Florida) Neyland Stadium (Tennessee) Memorial Stadium (Clemson) Kyle Field (Texas A&M) Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Oklahoma) Michigan Stadium (Michigan) Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Texas) Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn) Husky Stadium (Washington) Williams-Brice Stadium (South Carolina) Memorial Stadium (Indiana) Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah) Kinnick Stadium (Iowa) Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame) Doak S. Campbell Stadium (Florida State) Lane Stadium (Virginia Tech) Carter-Finley Stadium (North Carolina State) LaVell Edwards Stadium (BYU) David Wade Stadium (Mississippi State)