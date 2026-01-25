Nebraska Extends Offer to Colorado’s 2027 No. 1 Offensive Lineman

Nebraska has added a key name to its future offensive line board, extending an offer to 2027 four-star prospect Jackson Roper, one of the Midwest’s rising young trench talents. The move underscores the Huskers’ intent to stay aggressive in identifying long‑term developmental pieces who fit their physical profile and cultural blueprint.

Roper, who already stands out with advanced size and a sturdy frame for his age. He is generating attention thanks to his combination of strength, balance, and technical maturity. Roper's film shows a young lineman who plays with a wide base, strong hands, and a finishing mentality.

Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colorado) interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect in the 2027 class who has already emerged as one of Colorado’s top young trench players. Rated a 90 by 247Sports, Roper sits at No. 160 nationally, No. 7 among interior offensive linemen, and is one of the highest‑graded prospects in the state (No. 1).

Roper’s recruitment has surged, with the 2027 interior offensive lineman already stacking up 21 scholarship offers from multiple Power Four programs. His blend of size, strength, and advanced technique has made him a priority evaluation across the country, drawing attention from staff who see long-term starter potential in his frame and skill set.

After a great visit with @Coach_Satt I’m thankful to have earned an opportunity to continue my Athletic and Academic career at @HuskerFootball 🌽 #GBR #GOBIGRED



Thank you to @GeepWade, @CoachMattRhule and the entire Nebraska staff for their faith in my abilities!… pic.twitter.com/7r7BJQDXmt — Jackson Roper 4⭐️ (@JacksonRoper_CO) January 24, 2026

He spent his first two seasons at Regis Jesuit before transferring to Cherry Creek ahead of his junior year, where he excelled on both sides of the ball at offensive guard and defensive tackle. Over the past two seasons, Roper totaled 33 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three quarterback hurries, showcasing his power and versatility in the trenches. While sliding out to tackle, his long‑term projection still points to a high-upside future as an interior offensive lineman.

For Nebraska, the offer represents both projection and opportunity. The staff has made it clear they want to build the offensive line with multi‑year developmental players who can anchor the trenches down the road. Roper fits that mold, and getting involved gives the Huskers a chance to establish a relationship before his recruitment inevitably expands.

Roper brings a technical polish rarely seen this early, combining heavy hands, a strong lower half, and the ability to generate movement as an advanced drive blocker who consistently climbs to the second level and finishes plays. His pass protection is equally impressive, with the footwork, balance, and lateral mobility to mirror rushers and stay square through contact.

Under Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade, those traits form the exact foundation he’s known for developing into high-end linemen. Wade’s emphasis on leverage, hand placement, and functional strength aligns perfectly with Roper’s skill set, giving him a clear pathway to grow into an All-Big Ten caliber player as he matures physically and refines his technique.

Roper now joins a growing list of underclassmen Nebraska has targeted, reflecting the staff’s long‑view approach to roster building. With his size, tools, and trajectory, he’s a name Husker fans may want to keep close tabs on in the coming months and years.

