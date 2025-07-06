Nebraska Football Summer Position Previews: Running Backs
Summers are a time for fun. Long days with late sunsets. Sunscreen and swimming. Burgers, brats, and beers. Kids at summer camps and families on vacation. And, here in Nebraska, looking ahead to Husker football.
Every Saturday this summer – now my *10th* off-season since I started hosting the radio show – the KLIN Husker Hour will feature a position group. Nate Rohr and I take a closer look at how each group of players will shape the 2025 season. Returners, newcomers, departures, projected starters, depth chart, and what the team will need from the position to be successful.
Once you’re done reading the preview, watch or listen to the Husker Hour podcast with me and Nate (pinned at the bottom) previewing this position group. Or don’t. I’m not your dad. Do whatever you want…it’s summer!
Running Backs
“Oh yeah? You and what army?”
Not knowing for sure who to credit for this oft-used phrase, I’ll give it to Woody in Toy Story when Buzz Lightyear threatens to throw him out the window of Andy’s room. Of course, then an actual army of small, green toy soldiers arrives to help back up Buzz’s words.
You can imagine coaches who will oppose Nebraska in 2025 reacting similarly to Matt Rhule saying he wants to be a physical team, run for 75 yards in the 4th quarter, and the like. That would require a solid offensive line, a commitment to calling run plays, and maybe most importantly, depth at running back.
Emmett Johnson, when asked about his army, may look behind him and see some fellow NU running backs, but how confident will he and the team be in anyone not named Emmett Johnson?
Before attempting to answer that question, let’s take a closer look at EJ, the returning starter and one of the driving forces behind Nebraska’s late season success in 2024. The offensive coordinator change from Marcus Satterfield to Dana Holgorsen occurred during the bye week between games 9 and 10.
You know what happened next.
Holgorsen immediately inserted Johnson into the starting lineup and fed him touches. The shift was swift and effective. In fact, Johnson’s first nine games only yielded 58 carries and 16 receptions for 74 total touches. In the final four games – three regular-season and the Pinstripe Bowl – Johnson handled 82 total touches, carrying the ball no fewer than 10 times and catching at least three passes each of those games.
The uptick in involvement also led to the biggest win of recent Husker history, a 44-25 cathartic beatdown of rival Wisconsin that both gave NU their first win over the Badgers in 13 years *AND* secured the Huskers’ first bowl bid since 2016. Johnson’s numbers: 16 carries for 113 yards, and six receptions for 85 yards.
They leaned heavily on Johnson’s ability to slip through small cracks in the line and catch it out of the backfield. But that was just four games of increased usage.
Can he hold up for an entire 12-game season?
I’m sure there’s a plan for others to lighten the load. The question is, who will it be? After Dante Dowdell and Gabe Ervin transferred, it left only Kwinten Ives with meaningful college production behind Johnson. Ives had six carries for seven yards and one touchdown in 2024. Kenneth Williams and Mekhi Nelson only have three carries between them. Jamarion Parker and Conor Booth are incoming freshmen.
Curiously, Montana transfer linebacker and North Platte native Vincent Genatone is now listed on the NU roster as a running back. There has been recent talk of possibly moving another newbie, freshman wideout Isaiah Mozee, to the running back spot. Targeted position changes, or throwing darts at the RB depth chart? Time will tell.
If Emmett Johnson gets the same workload in the 10 Power Four games (Cincy and B1G), I would anticipate him picking up some sort of injury or ailment that limits him. Maybe he is still able to start every game, but they’ll have to lessen his load at some point. For Nebraska to make it a 9-3 season or better, at least three backs will have to play a significant role in a game or two at minimum. Ives is certainly one candidate. If the other ends up being Jamarion Parker, the talented freshman out of St. Louis, that would be ideal as his skill set could translate to college quickly.
Dana Holgorsen has been known for success running an air raid scheme, which traditionally leans on throwing it around the yard. He’ll utilize backs in the pass game, but how many handoffs will the offense average over four quarters? And does it matter how Johnson & company get those touches as long as they’re moving the ball? Raiola has proven his short area accuracy, so don’t get hung up on rushing vs passing yardage this fall. Late in games with a lead, though, you want to be able to pick yards up without risking an incompletion and stopping the clock.
Long story short, stay healthy Emmett!
Returnees
- Emmett Johnson
- Kwinten Ives
- Kenneth Williams
- Mekhi Nelson
- Izaac Dickey
- Vincent Genatone
Newcomers
- Jamarion Parker
- Conor Booth
Departures
- Dante Dowdell (transferred to Kentucky)
- Gabe Ervin (transferred to Kansas State)
- Rahmir Johnson (graduated)
Expected Starter
- Emmett Johnson
Projected Depth Chart
- Kwinten Ives
- Jamarion Parker
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.